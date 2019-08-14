Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain Now Accepting Reservations

"We are excited for our guests to begin making resort reservations to what will become Northern California's premier gaming, dining, and hospitality destination. This announcement brings us one step closer to officially opening our doors this fall," said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. "The Hard Rock brand provides an experience that is unlike any other and was recently ranked no.1 in hotel guest satisfaction by J.D. Power in the Upper Upscale category. We can't wait to welcome guests to our newest location to enjoy our world-renowned hospitality."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will feature a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machine and table game positions, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space venue and a great selection of bars and restaurants. To date, Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and Fresh Harvest restaurants have been announced with more in the pipeline. In true Hard Rock fashion, the property will also include signature brand amenities like the Rock Shop®, Body Rock® fitness center and brand programs, such as The Sound of Your Stay, where guests can have a free guitar sent to their room or a Crosley record player.

Ahead of the opening, fans of the brand and property can sign up for the Wild Card loyalty program online, allowing players to enjoy "authentic experiences that rock" at the new property upon opening or online at the Hard Rock Social Gaming platform while giving members the chance to accumulate loyalty points.

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain or to book a room, visit hardrockhotelsacramento.com or call 1-833-337-3473 (1-833-337-FIRE).

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

Set to open in fall 2019, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will feature the latest in live music and entertainment, hospitality, world-class gaming and exceptional cuisine. The property will be Hard Rock's first Vegas-style casino in California and will offer a hotel with multiple suite options, a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machine and table game positions, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and a vast selection of bars and restaurants. The property will also include signature brand amenities like the Sound of Your Stay® in-room music program, a Rock Shop® and a Body Rock® fitness center. Additionally, the project marks a historic partnership between two Native American Tribes – The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International, and Enterprise Rancheria. Owners of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain property, the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria is a sovereign Native American Nation offering diverse tribal government services and programs that improve the quality of life for its some 1,000 tribal citizens and surrounding communities in Northern California. For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 74 countries, including 188 Hard Rock Cafes, 240 Rock Shops®, 29 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in global Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes known for their award-winning Legendary ® Steak Burgers in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Another exciting Hotel & Casino location includes Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Los Cabos, Orlando and Shenzhen.Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Kathmandu, Nepal, Gran Canaria, Spain, New Castle, United Kingdom, Asuncion, Paraguay, and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

