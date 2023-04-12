HARD ROCK HOTEL DAYTONA BEACH CELEBRATES ITS 5TH ROCKIVERSARY WITH MULTIMILLION RENOVATION, NEW MEMORABILIA, AND GUEST EXPERIENCES

Booking promo code 5YEARS offers amped-up features

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach celebrates five years of unparalleled music offerings and luxury amenities, transforming one of Florida's most well-known vacation destinations since its opening in spring 2018.

To stay on the leading edge of hospitality and to provide ultimate guest experiences, the 200-room beachfront resort debuts a multimillion renovation with a focus on the popular pool deck, refreshed guestrooms and youth club, and revamped memorabilia throughout the coastal-chic retreat.

The signature beachfront pool deck was reimagined to increase the overall size of the resort’s heart and soul of excitement and energy. The guitar pool has been converted to a full-size pool, an oversized hot tub added, and more lounge seating enhances the expansive deck flow to intensify the overall guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

In the lobby, the one-and-only Madonna's limousine featured in the 2001 43rd Grammy Awards greets guests in its full shimmer and glitter. This is just one of the new legendary music icon mementos and memorabilia adorning the resort among the modern luxuries and panoramic views. Additional highlights include Elvis Presley's fringed vest from his 1955 performance at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach, and a decades of music display to include hip-hop pioneer MC Hammer's sequined outfit during his Club MTV Spring Break performances in 1990 and 1994.

Keeping families in mind, young rockers can hang out in the Roxity Youth Club™, transformed into a bustling arcade featuring favorite games and amusements for kids of all ages.

The guestrooms feature new wall art featuring current and classic rockstars, fresh paint, and plush carpeting throughout the rooms and resort common areas.

To celebrate this milestone achievement, guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach during the month of May can use promo code 5YEARS and enjoy amped-up experiences including two glasses of complimentary champagne on arrival, a signature 5th anniversary dessert, and special offerings in the Rock Spa® and Salon and at all food and beverage outlets.

True to the Hard Rock brand, the property features brand exclusive offerings including a Body Rock® workout facility, and a Rock Spa & Salon® complete with the music-infused Rhythm & Motion spa menu, six treatment rooms, a manicure/pedicure station, and poolside cabanas with spa services. The world-famous Rock Shop® features Hard Rock's iconic merchandise.

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach offers an array of food and beverage amenities where guests will enjoy all-day dining at Sessions, 24-hour in-room dining, the Constant Grind grab-and-go coffee shop, Splash Pool Bar, and Wave Terrace oceanfront entertainment venue.

Additionally, the property boasts The Sound of Your Stay® music amenity program, allowing guests to unleash their inner rock star – whether setting the mood with a complimentary vinyl player and records or nailing power chords on a Fender guitar during an in-room jam session.

Catering to the unique needs of business and leisure travelers, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach provides 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, including bright meeting rooms with views of the Atlantic Ocean and an open-air terrace suitable for any meeting or special event needs.

