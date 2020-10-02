Hard Rock Hotels® Ranked As A Top-Performing Hotel Brand Among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains For A Second Consecutive Year In The J.D. Power 2020 Guest Satisfaction Study

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotels® has been honored by leading data and analytics company J.D. Power as one of the top-performing hotel brands in the firm's 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. In addition to being honored for Outstanding Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains, the brand has been included amongst the Top 10 Overall Hotels in Guest Satisfaction of the 102 hotel brands ranked in J.D. Power's prestigious list. The study analyzes guest responses to more than 150 questions and ranks 102 hospitality brands across six market segments to measure guest satisfaction, advocacy and loyalty.

Hard Rock Hotels has been ranked as the #1 Upper Upscale Guest Room, with many guests praising rooms' luxurious and stylish décor, as well as room cleanliness and unique amenities. Each Hard Rock Hotel property features an array of signature brand offerings including The Sound of Your Stay® music program, which brings a complimentary Crosley turntable or Fender guitar to guests' rooms, and the revolutionary Rock Om® in-room yoga program, which includes a DJ Drez curated playlist and step-by-step yoga instructions. This world-class guest room experience is further exemplified by Hard Rock's® commitment to guest health and safety, through its new SAFE + SOUND program, as well as the brand's ability to differentiate itself through priceless music memorabilia.

"Guests are immersed in an unparalleled music and entertainment vibe that sets Hard Rock apart," said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hard Rock Hotels. "Our team members curate a playlist perfect for fans of all ages and we are honored to be recognized by J.D. Power once again for our enduring dedication to hospitality."

About Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND

Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members, as well as a rigorous 262-point inspection that each hotel property is required to pass.

About Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos®

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable properties. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 33 distinctive hotels and 12 casinos in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels continue to provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, all while practicing social distance guidelines and adhering to SAFE+ SOUND protocols.

To learn more about the 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2020-north-america-hotel-guest-satisfaction-index-nagsi-study. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 248 locations spanning 70 countries that include owned, licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Cafes and Hard Rock Live concert halls. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns and showcases the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock was recognized as one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. HRI destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

