Hard Rock International And Seminole Gaming Win Corporate Social Responsibility Award From The National Council on Problem Gambling

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming have won the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). The award recognizes the PlayersEdge casino team member training program, which was introduced in December, 2019. The award was presented at the recent NCPG Digital Symposium and National Awards Ceremony. In 2014, Seminole Gaming also received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from NCPG.

Because it uses a segmented education strategy, the groundbreaking PlayersEdge program is the first comprehensive gambling literacy and education program designed by a U.S.-based gaming operator. It applies a segmented education strategy to meet the needs of all gamblers, from new and casual players to seasoned regulars and anyone at risk for problem gambling. Most responsible gambling programs focus extensively on problem gamblers only.

The segmented education strategy is integrated into team member training. It helps team members and players speak a new language of responsible gambling in the voice of real gamblers. Starting with game facts and casino etiquette, PlayersEdge also helps players understand their own behavior, identify risks of gambling, and develop positive play habits. For those whose gambling has gone too far, PlayersEdge offers the assistance of voluntary self-exclusion and referrals to professional help and counseling services.

"We want to thank the National Council on Problem Gambling for this award and for recognizing the PlayersEdge program," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "We also want to acknowledge the Florida Council for Compulsive Gambling, our Vice President of Global Social Responsibility, Paul Pellizzari, and Dr. Rory Reid of UCLA for their help in creating the PlayersEdge training."

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is the national advocacy organization for people and their families who are affected by problem gambling. More information is available at www.ncpgambling.org.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, it was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and also in 2019, America's Best Large Employers. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters is located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida gaming locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. The Seminole Tribe has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

