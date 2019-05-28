Hard Rock International Announces Partnership With Mercury Phoenix Trust To Honor Legendary Freddie Mercury

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is proud to announce a continuation of its partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust, a UK charity created in memory of Freddie Mercury by Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor together with their manager Jim Beach to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS, that includes a series of collaborative initiatives taking place from June through December 2019. As The Mercury Phoenix Trust brings together Freddie Mercury's legendary passion for music and social purpose, so too does Hard Rock. The iconic restaurant and entertainment brand was founded on the mottos, "Love All - Serve All," "Take Time to Be Kind," "Save the Planet" and "All is One," and honors its commitment to serve people and the planet through its partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust.

As part of the partnership, The Hard Rock Heals Foundation – Hard Rock's charitable arm – will donate a portion of proceeds from co-branded activations and Freddie Mercury inspired merchandise such as collectible tees and tote bags to The Mercury Phoenix Trust in support of the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"The Mercury Phoenix Trust has been a valued partner of Hard Rock's for nearly a decade, and we are excited to continue the partnership in 2019 starting with an exciting collection of co-branded merchandise launching in June during Pride Month with proceeds benefiting the foundation," said Edward Deutscher, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and eCommerce at Hard Rock International. "Our new Pride merchandise collection is inspired by Freddie Mercury and provides a unique opportunity to celebrate equality and raise awareness and funds for The Mercury Phoenix Trust, while embracing Hard Rock's All is One mantra alongside the LGBTQ+ community."

To honor Freddie Mercury and Queen, Hard Rock Cafe locations around the U.S. will host various Queen-themed activations from July through August in celebration of Queen + Adam Lambert's sold out North American tour taking place this summer.

"Hard Rock's ongoing support of The Mercury Phoenix Trust's mission has been invaluable, and we cherish the partnership that continues to strengthen year over year between their iconic brand and our foundation," said Mercury Phoenix Trust trustee and Queen's manager, Jim Beach.

As a loyal partner since 2013, The Hard Rock Heals Foundation has donated proceeds from its annual Freddie for a Day celebrations to The Mercury Phoenix Trust. This year, Hard Rock will further its support for the foundation by extending the annual tradition to Freddie for a Week – a week-long, fundraising celebration taking place this September. Fans will be able to participate in Freddie for a Week celebrations at Hard Rock properties around the world and support The Mercury Phoenix Trust by purchasing limited-edition Freddie Mercury pins and popular Freddie-inspired mustaches.

For additional information about The Mercury Phoenix Trust, visit www.mercuryphoenixtrust.com. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at www.shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

Hard Rock International

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 73 countries including 184 cafes, 237 Rock Shops®, 28 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live® performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Other exciting Hotel & Casino locations include Atlantic City and Punta Cana. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan, Asuncion, Paraguay and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

About The Mercury Phoenix Trust

The Mercury Phoenix Trust was founded in 1992 by Brian May, Roger Taylor and their manager Jim Beach in memory of rock band Queen's iconic lead singer FREDDIE MERCURY who died in 1991 from AIDS related causes. In the last 27 years the Trust has given away over 16 million dollars in his name and funded over 1000 mainly grassroots projects in the global battle against HIV/AIDS. For more information on the Mercury Phoenix Trust visit: www.mercuryphoenixtrust.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

