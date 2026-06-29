Hard Rock International Mobilizes Immediate Meal Relief for Venezuela Earthquake Victims

Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Hard Rock Bet Fund 15,000 Meals Through World Central Kitchen as Hard Rock Cafe Caracas Serves 1,000 Fresh Meals Daily to Local Families

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced immediate relief efforts to help feed families, first responders and community members impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

The company's charitable arm, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, together with Hard Rock Bet, is contributing $60,000 to fund approximately 15,000 meals through World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit known for quickly deploying chef-prepared meals to communities affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Hard Rock Cafe Caracas team members prepare 1,000 fresh meals per day for the community impacted by the devastating earthquakes

On the ground, Hard Rock Cafe Caracas team members are preparing and serving 1,000 fresh meals each day for nearby families and residents affected by the disaster. The Cafe is acting as a central distribution center alongside World Central Kitchen.

"In moments of crisis, our responsibility is to move quickly and compassionately to help people in need," said Jeff Hook, Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International and Hard Rock Heals Foundation Board member. "Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, Hard Rock Bet, World Central Kitchen and our dedicated team at Hard Rock Cafe Caracas, we are helping deliver nourishment, comfort and care to families facing an incredibly difficult recovery."

To support Venezuela earthquake relief, visit https://donate.wck.org/campaign/816248/donate.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that oversees all philanthropic activities for Hard Rock International. Guided by the belief that music is a universal force for good, the Foundation funds health, wellness, disaster relief, and community-based programs that promote healing through music and kindness. Since launching its grant program in 2016, Hard Rock Heals Foundation has supported hundreds of local organizations making a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.hardrock.com/heals-foundation.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 89,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International