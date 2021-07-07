Hard Rock International Partners With Red Carpet Manicure For Exclusive ULTA Beauty Deal

"Hard Rock is thrilled to work alongside Red Carpet Manicure and bring this partnership to fruition on a massive scale that will see our products available to ULTA's customer base," said Benito Mendez, Vice President of Merchandising, E-commerce and Licensing at Hard Rock International. "The Hard Rock brand is legendary, cultivating a fan base stretching across the world, and this collaboration brought to us by our agency partner Cronus Global, reasserts our brand's love for unique, fun forms of self-expression."

The Red Carpet Manicure & Hard Rock collection features six gorgeous, seasonal shades available in both Fortify & Protect and Color Dip formulas. The shades for this collection include:

Up The Volume: Burgundy Shimmer

Burgundy Shimmer Rhythm 'N Rhapsody: Charcoal Green Crème

Charcoal Green Crème Purple Haze: Purple-Blue Pearl

Purple-Blue Pearl Remix Red: Bright Red Crème

Bright Red Crème Let's Get Into Treble: Concrete Grey Crème

Concrete Grey Crème Play It Again: Gold Metallic

This color collection of autumnal hues offers a full spectrum of finishes from rich crèmes to shimmers, giving fans the opportunities to choose from a category of uniquely different shades while evoking the bold and legendary style that the Hard Rock brand embodies.

The Red Carpet Manicure & Hard Rock Fall 2021 collection will be available beginning in July 2021, exclusively at ULTA Beauty stores and ulta.com. For more information on the collection, visit www.redcarpetmanicure.com. For more information on the Hard Rock brand, please visit www.hardrock.com.

About Red Carpet Manicure®

Red Carpet Manicure is the first at–home professional salon LED light activated gel polish system. Our award–winning patented formula gives you salon quality results in the comfort and convenience of your own home! With over 100 shades in our LED Gel, Fortify & Protect Gel, and Color Dip systems, Red Carpet Manicure has a color and formula for everyone!

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes. HRI also launched the Hard Rock Digital joint venture in 2020 to focus on online and retail sportsbook and interactive gaming.

Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

