Hard Rock International Taps Yext to Power Brand Verified Answers for Hard Rock Cafe Locations Around the World

"At Hard Rock Cafe, we are always looking for new ways to improve the experience for our guests," said Stephanie Esposito, Director of Brand Marketing at Hard Rock International. "We're excited for our partnership with Yext that allows us to improve all aspects of our guests' experience before choosing to dine with us. The platform gives us the opportunity to provide up-to-date information through various search engines, voice assistants and maps about our innovative new menu that features award-winning Steak Burgers, Instagram-worthy Boozy Milkshakes, Sliders and Shareable offerings, as well as exciting entertainment experiences taking place at Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world."

"Hard Rock International has been on the cutting edge for decades, and as technology changes the way we interact with businesses every day, restaurants everywhere need to take control over the facts about them online," said Wendi Sturgis, Yext's Chief Client Officer and CEO of Yext Europe. "We're proud to work with Hard Rock so that when a diner is looking for the great food and classic entertainment experiences that Hard Rock Cafe is known for, they can be confident they are getting accurate, brand-verified answers."

With Yext, Hard Rock has gained more control over the information guests find online. From search engines like Google, to voice assistants like Siri and Alexa, to Hard Rock Cafe's own local restaurant pages, guests can find accurate answers about Hard Rock wherever they search.

