Hard Rock International Teams Up With ShopHQ To Launch Live Television Shopping Event This Labor Day Weekend

Throughout the multi-day event, Hard Rock International and ShopHQ will offer a variety of impressive products sure to strike a chord with shoppers, including signature Hard Rock Cafe® menu items, music-inspired cooking utensils, innovative electronics, a Hard Rock Collector Watch Series by Invicta and other Hard Rock collectibles. In addition to Hard Rock branded products, the live ShopHQ TV production will feature a large collection of Invicta fine watches and Toscana Italiana Jewelry by Albany Irvin. Hard Rock products exclusive to ShopHQ during this five-day live television event include:

Signature Hard Rock Cafe Menu Items: Hard Rock fans can choose from a mouthwatering selection of the brand's iconic menu items delivered straight to their door including Hard Rock Cafe's all-new, award-winning Steak Burgers. The Hard Rock Proprietary Blend Steak Burger Set will arrive at fans' doorsteps in a custom Hard Rock color box containing premium Steak Burger patties, created with a proprietary beef blend to produce the most flavorful burger possible, guitar pick temperature markers and award-winning recipes from Hard Rock Cafes around the world. Additional offers include Hard Rock Cafe's delicious, pre-spiced and sauced racks of Baby Back Ribs that are pre-fired then flash frozen and sealed in a bakeable bag for effortless preparation, as well as signature chocolates in collectible boxes created in collaboration with Waggoner Chocolates.

Hard Rock fans can choose from a mouthwatering selection of the brand's iconic menu items delivered straight to their door including Hard Rock Cafe's all-new, award-winning Steak Burgers. The Hard Rock Proprietary Blend Steak Burger Set will arrive at fans' doorsteps in a custom Hard Rock color box containing premium Steak Burger patties, created with a proprietary beef blend to produce the most flavorful burger possible, guitar pick temperature markers and award-winning recipes from Hard Rock Cafes around the world. Additional offers include Hard Rock Cafe's delicious, pre-spiced and sauced racks of Baby Back Ribs that are pre-fired then flash frozen and sealed in a bakeable bag for effortless preparation, as well as signature chocolates in collectible boxes created in collaboration with Waggoner Chocolates. Rock Inspired Grilling and Kitchen Items: In addition to the variety of sweet and savory foods available for purchase through ShopHQ, Hard Rock will also offer uniquely branded cooking utensils for those looking to cook like a rock star. A rock inspired Hard Rock BBQ Tool Set will be up for grabs, which includes a guitar shaped spatula, tongs modeled after the neck of a guitar and a grill brush and scraper with an amplifier design. Additionally, fans can purchase a commercial style, extra-large, 14L air frying system and the exclusive Hard Rock Fine Edge Mantra Steak Knife Set featuring Hard Rock's mottos " Love All – Serve All," "Take Time to Be Kind", "Save the Planet" and "All is One."

In addition to the variety of sweet and savory foods available for purchase through ShopHQ, Hard Rock will also offer uniquely branded cooking utensils for those looking to cook like a rock star. A rock inspired Hard Rock BBQ Tool Set will be up for grabs, which includes a guitar shaped spatula, tongs modeled after the neck of a guitar and a grill brush and scraper with an amplifier design. Additionally, fans can purchase a commercial style, extra-large, 14L air frying system and the exclusive Hard Rock Fine Edge Mantra Steak Knife Set featuring Hard Rock's mottos " – Serve All," "Take Time to Be Kind", "Save the Planet" and "All is One." Innovative Electronics: Hard Rock teamed up with DubsLabs to create Bedphones, an incredibly thin and infinitely adjustable headphone design that is perfect for those who fall asleep to music, podcasts or soothing sounds. Other exciting products include floating Bluetooth dual base speakers and innovative copper core insulated beverage bottles with wireless earbuds and a charging station in the cap.

Hard Rock teamed up with DubsLabs to create Bedphones, an incredibly thin and infinitely adjustable headphone design that is perfect for those who fall asleep to music, podcasts or soothing sounds. Other exciting products include floating Bluetooth dual base speakers and innovative copper core insulated beverage bottles with wireless earbuds and a charging station in the cap. Eye-catching Accessories and Collectibles: Shoppers can get their hands on an exclusive group of branded accessories and collectible items including a watch from the Hard Rock Collector Watch Series in partnership with Invicta Watches, a limited-edition Fender Squire Electric Guitar, classic and limited-edition Hard Rock tees with exclusive designs that can only be bought on ShopHQ and cornhole and beer pong sets perfect for rocking out at the tailgate.

"We are thrilled to partner with ShopHQ to offer an impressive range of exciting products to our Hard Rock fans and ShopHQ guests alike," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International. "This live television shopping experience is especially thrilling for Hard Rock as it provides a platform to not only offer new and innovative Hard Rock products never seen before by our fans, but also to share the unique history of our iconic brand with millions of viewers. Our partnership with ShopHQ also aids in our strategic initiative to expand retail distribution of the Hard Rock brand into new categories not offered at our own retail properties."

"Hard Rock is an iconic American brand with loyal customers who enjoy their high-quality entertainment experiences and products," said Tim Peterman, ShopHQ's CEO. "We look forward to building a long partnership here by using ShopHQ's own expertise to create entertaining, live television shopping experiences. A partnership with Hard Rock creates a unique opportunity that both Hard Rock and ShopHQ customers will enjoy."

Hard Rock live hours will be hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino by celebrity chef, comedian and punk rock singer Nadia G, host of a popular web cooking series and star of her very own television show. Nadia's show, titled Nadia G's Bitchin' Kitchen, aired for multiple seasons on Cooking Channel USA, Food Network Canada and Food Network UK. Nadia continued her success in music and cooking by launching Riot Grill, a feminist rock, comedy and food festival.

Emblematic of the Hard Rock International brand, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is an integrated resort destination that features the world's first guitar shaped hotel, a beacon stretching 450 feet into the South Florida sky that is slated to open this October. This extraordinary hotel is already generating global interest as an integrated resort destination that rivals the world's most iconic landmarks.

To learn more about potential licensing opportunities with Hard Rock, contact Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International, at Mark.Linduski@hardrock.com. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase the exclusive Hard Rock Cafe and other merchandise offered during the live ShopHQ television event, visit www.shophq.com. For those looking to purchase additional Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com. For more information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 74 countries, including 188 Hard Rock Cafes, 240 Rock Shops®, 29 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in global Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes known for their award-winning Legendary ® Steak Burgers in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Another exciting Hotel & Casino location includes Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Los Cabos, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Kathmandu, Nepal, Gran Canaria, Spain, New Castle, United Kingdom, Asuncion, Paraguay, and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is a world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination that features a AAA Four Diamond-rated, 465 room luxury hotel; expansive gaming offerings including first-in-class slots, high-stakes table games and South Florida's premier poker room; spa and fitness center; award-winning dining and nightlife; and the popular Hard Rock Event Center which hosts celebrity performances, comedy acts and sporting events. A $1.5 billion expansion slated to open October 2019, will bring 638 new, luxury guestrooms to the first-ever, guitar-shaped Guitar Hotel and 168 upscale guest accommodations, including unique swim-up suites, in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Upon completion, the property will have a combined total of 1,271 rooms. The project will also unveil a lush, "Bora Bora" style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa®; a 13.5 acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor housing 3,100 slots, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The highly anticipated Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, will showcase A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7, (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

