Hard Rock International Unites Fans Worldwide for Summer of Soccer with "All Teams. One Place." Campaign

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/hard-rock/9396651-en-hard-rock-summer-of-soccer-all-teams-one-place-campaign

"This summer unites fans from around the world in their love for the game and pride for their country," said Leo Messi. "I've always believed football is for everyone, and everything my friends at Hard Rock have created – hotel suites, cafe menus, country-inspired jerseys – help fans represent their team and watch the matches together."

"This is the ultimate celebration of sport and global community, and Hard Rock provides the energetic, inclusive atmosphere for fans everywhere," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "Whether you're staying in a Messi Legendary Suite at Hard Rock Hotel New York or Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, enjoying a Messi Legendary Burger at one of our Cafes and select Hotels around the world, or vying for a chance to meet Leo himself with our sweepstakes, Hard Rock is the home for every fan, every team and every moment of this historic summer."

To bring the campaign to life, Messi stars in a new ad spot filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood that captures the energy & passion of soccer fans and global spirit of Hard Rock's "All Teams. One Place." celebration.

Win the Ultimate Fan Experience: Global Messi Sweepstakes

Hard Rock is giving Messi fans around the world a chance to win the ultimate fan experience through the Global Messi Sweepstakes*, open from June 15 to July 31, 2026, for fans in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Netherlands, Poland, Japan, and Malaysia.

One lucky winner and a guest will receive an incredible grand prize:

A once-in-a-lifetime meet & greet with Leo Messi

Roundtrip airfare to South Florida

A two-night stay at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Four runners-up will each win a hotel stay at one of four iconic Hard Rock destinations: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos or Hard Rock Hotel New York.

In addition, more than 300 loyalty point prizes of up to $50, $100, and $500 values will be rewarded to sweepstakes entrants who are members of Unity™ by Hard Rock, a global loyalty program that rewards members for doing the things they love.

For official sweepstakes rules and to be notified when entries open on June 15, visit hardrock.com/messi-sweepstakes or follow @officialhardrock.

Legendary Hotel Suites

This summer, soccer fans can sleep where the legend who works hard, plays hard. Hard Rock Hotel New York and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood are introducing a Messi Legendary Suite at each property: a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience exclusively designed in collaboration with Leo Messi. From bespoke memorabilia to suite-guided digital experiences, every detail lives up to the name.

All guests who book the Messi Legendary Suite at either property will enjoy:

A $200 Rock Shop® gift card for exclusive Leo Messi merchandise

A swag bag featuring a clear branded backpack, wireless speaker, commemorative 2026 Soccer Pilsner Glasses, and limited-edition 2026 Hard Rock Soccer Guitar Pin

Two exclusively designed #10 Messi Hotel Robes for post-match, in-suite relaxation

Guests booking at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will also enjoy luxury accommodations in a swim-up suite at The Guitar Hotel and more exclusive amenities:

Dedicated butler service

Roundtrip airport transfers to/from Miami International (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL)

Daily breakfast at Rise or in-suite

Non-alcoholic beverages, replenished daily

One Bora Bora Cabana experience per stay

Complimentary valet parking for one vehicle

Access to a luxury courtesy car for nearby transfers

1,000 Unity™ Points for new member sign-ups

The Messi Legendary Suite at Hard Rock Hotel New York is available for stays from June 10 to July 31, 2026. Rates start at $3,000 per night (excluding taxes), with a two-night minimum stay required. A non-refundable deposit equal to one night's room, tax and fees is required. Bookings are available now at hotel.hardrock.com/new-york/messi-legendary-suite.

The Messi Legendary Suite at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is available for stays from June 9 - September 1, 2026. Rates start at $20,000 per night (including taxes and resort fee). A non-refundable deposit equal to one night's room, tax and fees is required. Bookings are available now at casino.hardrock.com/hollywood/promotions/messi-legendary-suite.

From the Pitch to Your Plate

Now through July 31, 2026, participating Hard Rock Cafes around the world will transform into the ultimate watch parties. In collaboration with Messi, Hard Rock is debuting the Messi Legendary Burger, made with two smashed patties topped with provolone, tomato, chorizo jam, pickles and roasted red pepper aioli.

Fans can also enjoy a new limited-time menu of globally inspired shareable dishes designed to bring the spirit of the pitch to the table, whether they're catching a match or celebrating a win. The menu includes:

Grilled Chimichurri Wings served with salsa rosado

Queso Fundido made with spicy chorizo

Edamame Hummus and Roasted Beet Hummus Duo served with carrots, cucumbers, radishes and pita

Churro-Inspired Nachos made with cinnamon sugar tortilla chips topped with chocolate sauce, tequila caramel, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, toasted coconut and maraschino cherries

The Gear Every Fan Needs: Hard Rock World Cup Countries Collection

The Hard Rock World Cup Countries collection is available now at Rock Shop® retail locations and at shop.hardrock.com with jerseys, long sleeve T-shirts, and hoodies for fans to represent their team and pride for Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, and the United States. Hard Rock also debuts new apparel and accessories for the Hard Rock x Messi collection so fans can wear their passion for the game and legend.

Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter

Seminole Hard Rock Casino has been named an Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, with Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood serving as a premier destination for visitors and residents during the tournament.

On May 14, the property hosted an exclusive "One Game One Passion" event with special guest soccer legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho to celebrate soccer, culture and community. Throughout the summer, the property will host curated themed events, live entertainment and fan-focused programming designed to extend the excitement of the tournament beyond the stadium, while also supporting the Miami Host Committee's Mobility Plan through the expanded shuttle network to Miami Stadium.

In addition, Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood will host an immersive pop-up experience at the FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami at Bayfront Park from June 13 to July 5, where fans can engage with the brand, win prizes and enjoy live entertainment.

A Commitment Beyond the Game

Hard Rock is a proud partner of It's a Penalty, a global nonprofit dedicated to preventing abuse, exploitation and human trafficking. The organization delivers high-impact awareness campaigns during major sporting events, mobilizing businesses, governments and communities to take action. Ahead of this summer's tournament, It's a Penalty is scaling its most ambitious campaign yet across the host nations of the United States, Mexico and Canada. As a country partner in the United States and Mexico, Hard Rock is leveraging its properties and platform to raise awareness, train team members to recognize the signs of trafficking and help protect vulnerable people throughout the tournament.

For more information on Hard Rock's "All Teams. One Place." programming, visit hardrock.com/allteamsoneplace.

*See official Sweepstakes Rules for Entry. Sweepstakes runs June 15 – July 31, 2026. Grand prize includes a Meet & Greet with Leo Messi, roundtrip airfare for two, and a two-night stay at the Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Fla.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 89,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International