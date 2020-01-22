Hard Rock International Wins "Best Burger on Land" in 2020 Porthole Cruise Editor-in-Chief Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International received top accolades in the 2020 Porthole Cruise Editor-in-Chief Awards, as the brand's Original Legendary® Steak Burger was awarded "Best Burger on Land." The annual awards featured in Porthole Cruise Magazine are hand-selected by editor-in-chief Bill Panoff and celebrate his favorite experiences from around the world based on service, quality and memorable moments.

Steak Burgers are the star of the show at Hard Rock Cafe, which debuted its most extensive menu innovation in company history in 2019. The restaurant's proprietary beef blend Steak Burger patties are sourced from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors and are combined with premium accompaniments like freshly baked, toasted buns and signature sauces to produce the most flavorful burger "on land."

This is the second consecutive year that Hard Rock has received accolades from Porthole Cruise Magazine. In 2019, the brand was honored with the titles of "Best Burger" and "Best New Restaurant" following the opening of the state-of-the-art Hard Rock Cafe® Hollywood.

"Being awarded 'Best Burger on Land' is a testament to the quality Steak Burgers Hard Rock locations around the world serve on a daily basis, adding to the world-class dining experience our guests have come to expect from us," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "It is our privilege to provide a best-in-class experience to each guest that steps foot through the doors of a Hard Rock Cafe. To be recognized for our commitment to serving the freshest and highest quality Steak Burgers by Porthole Cruise Magazine for the second year in a row is a true honor."

Guests who visit Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world can sink their teeth into additional Steak Burger options including the 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™, BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Decker Double Cheeseburger and The Big Cheeseburger.

"Whether you're dining at Hard Rock Cafe before or after a cruise, it's hard to beat their outstanding level of service," said Bill Panoff, Porthole Cruise Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. "Hard Rock's Steak Burgers are simply delicious, which is why they have been honored for the second year in a row at the Porthole Cruise Editor-In-Chief Awards."

In addition to honors from Porthole Cruise Magazine, Hard Rock Cafe's signature Steak Burger has also been awarded "Fan Favorite" at the 2019 Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale Burger Battle, "Ultimate Winner/Best in Miami" at the 2018 Miami Times Burgerfest and "Best Burger" at both the 28th Annual Harley Davidson® European H.O.G.® Rally and Harley Davidson's Prague Harley Days® 2019.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at www.shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

For more information about the 2020 Porthole Cruise Editor-in-Chief Awards, please visit https://www.porthole.com/editor-in-chief-awards-2020/.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Porthole Cruise Magazine

Porthole Cruise Magazine, the world's leading cruise travel magazine, now in its 24th year, is published bimonthly and is available on newsstands as well as by both print and digital subscriptions. Featuring a wide range of cruise content for both first-time and experienced cruisers, each issue includes ship reviews, destination features, and other editorial writing on cruise trends, food and wine, spa and well-being, entertainment, kids' activities, and other onboard amenities. To learn more, visit Porthole.com and connect with @PortholeCruise on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

