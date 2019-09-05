Hard Rock Issues Statement Regarding Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We've taken note of the recent headlines incorrectly associating Hard Rock with several individuals for alleged improprieties regarding land dealings in the city of Gary, where Hard Rock has expressed interest in building a world class entertainment destination. Hard Rock has built a vast portfolio of gaming licenses in multiple states and countries around the world, due to adhering to our company values of honesty and integrity. While Hard Rock has no relationship with the individuals identified, we have turned this over to the Hard Rock Board compliance committee for further due diligence. We intend to proceed with the proposed site in Gary as we always have, by adhering and upholding only the highest standards and principles in our business dealings."

About Hard Rock

With venues in 74 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.



For More Media Information:

Jill Trudeau / Kerry Anne Watson

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

hrhc-pr@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Hard Rock

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

