Hard Rock Stadium adopts Verkada's security platform

Verkada's platform will enhance security and operational efficiency across the Miami Dolphins' landmark venue

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in physical security and operations, today announced that the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium adopted its platform to enhance fan safety and security. Hard Rock Stadium's new Verkada deployment unifies video security, access control, guest management, intercoms and alarms into a single, cloud-based platform that enables its team to streamline security operations at the scale and speed that the 65,585-seat venue demands.

Hard Rock Stadium, a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events.

"As a world-class venue hosting global events year-round, we prioritize solutions that align with the scale and pace of our operations," said Sameer Istafa, Chief Technology Officer for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Verkada's unified platform provides a seamless, connected operating environment that supports our focus on delivering a consistent, elevated experience for our fans at every event."

Verkada's unified platform gives Hard Rock Stadium's team:

Faster response during high-pressure moments. Activity-based detection and intelligent alerts provide teams with greater visibility into activity across Hard Rock Stadium, enabling faster, more informed responses when needed.

Activity-based detection and intelligent alerts provide teams with greater visibility into activity across Hard Rock Stadium, enabling faster, more informed responses when needed. Proactive perimeter coverage. Advanced detection tools enable Hard Rock Stadium to take a proactive approach to monitoring the stadium's exterior and surrounding areas, flagging unusual activity before it escalates.

Advanced detection tools enable Hard Rock Stadium to take a proactive approach to monitoring the stadium's exterior and surrounding areas, flagging unusual activity before it escalates. Streamlined access across a large campus. Verkada's cloud-managed access credentials replace physical keys and disconnected badge systems. With all door events logged, Verkada's platform can flag anomalies.

Verkada's cloud-managed access credentials replace physical keys and disconnected badge systems. With all door events logged, Verkada's platform can flag anomalies. Flexibility across a wide range of events. In addition to the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium hosts college football games, concerts, and other global events – and each event has a different footprint and different security needs. Verkada enables the Hard Rock Stadium team to tailor protocols event-by-event without new infrastructure.

In addition to the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium hosts college football games, concerts, and other global events – and each event has a different footprint and different security needs. Verkada enables the Hard Rock Stadium team to tailor protocols event-by-event without new infrastructure. Lower infrastructure costs. Moving onto Verkada's cloud-based platform is expected to save Hard Rock Stadium on time- and resource-intensive maintenance costs, with new features delivered automatically through software updates.

Moving onto Verkada's cloud-based platform is expected to save Hard Rock Stadium on time- and resource-intensive maintenance costs, with new features delivered automatically through software updates. Insight into operational efficiency. Visual intelligence from Verkada's platform provides insight into occupancy trends that can enable operations teams to reduce bottlenecks and adjust staffing in real-time.

"Hard Rock Stadium can swing from hundreds of employees and vendors on a weekday to more than 65,000 fans in a matter of hours," said Filip Kaliszan, co-founder and CEO of Verkada. "Verkada is built to handle this kind of complexity, with one unified platform that keeps pace with an operation that never stays still. We're proud to provide solutions that help keep fans, athletes and entertainers who visit Hard Rock Stadium safe – and to give the team behind these legendary events the tools they need to keep delivering a world-class experience."

Hard Rock Stadium worked with Castaway Technology and Security (CTS) to support its Verkada deployment and implementation across the campus. CTS used Verkada's Command Connector to bring Hard Rock Stadium's existing video security infrastructure into the new platform during the migration period, ensuring a smooth transition and letting security teams work from Verkada's platform from day one.

"Hard Rock Stadium is a marquee venue that demands a security infrastructure to match. Our goal was to help them transition to a more agile and integrated ecosystem. With Verkada, we were able to deliver a truly end-to-end solution that eliminates technical friction, allowing the security team to focus entirely on maintaining a safe, premier experience for every fan," said Craig Bruce, co-founder at CTS.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 170 countries worldwide, including over 100 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The team began playing in 1966 and joined the NFL with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The franchise has won two Super Bowls – in the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons – five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins remain the only franchise in NFL history to complete an undefeated season, going a perfect 17-0 in 1972. The team plays home games at Hard Rock Stadium and trains at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. A steward of the South Florida community, the Miami Dolphins have raised more than $100 million for cancer research and care through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. The organization also prioritizes supporting local youth through its football initiatives, positively impacting more than 60,000 student-athletes and coaches, and works alongside more than 100 partner organizations through FOOTBALL UNITES™ programming to strengthen relationships and foster understanding. For more information, visit MiamiDolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

SOURCE Verkada