Verkada's 2026 State of Cloud Physical Security Report Reveals a Gap in AI Adoption

Organizations with cloud-based physical security are using AI at 2.6 times the rate of those with on-premise systems.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security and operations, today shared the results of its 2026 State of Cloud Physical Security report. Based on a survey of more than 2,700 IT and physical security leaders across 10 global markets, the findings reveal a growing gap between organizations with on-premise physical security systems and those with cloud-based systems.

Organizations with cloud-based physical security are using AI at 2.6 times the rate of those with on-premise systems. While 39% of organizations are still piloting AI features today, as the share of AI adoption increases, the gaps are poised to grow between organizations that modernize their infrastructure and those that don't. Leaders recognize the importance of this shift: among organizations that aren't yet fully cloud-managed, 94% are planning a transition or already in one.

Other key findings include:

AI adoption in physical security is widespread, but rolling out in a phased approach. 80% of leaders say they are engaged with AI in physical security, but 39% report that they are still piloting it and 41% report they are actively using it.

80% of leaders say they are engaged with AI in physical security, but 39% report that they are still piloting it and 41% report they are actively using it. Organizations find value from video security investments across other operational use cases. Most organizations report they use or plan to use video security to improve broader safety and operations within their organization, including for workplace health and safety compliance, operational efficiency, and space utilization.

Learn more here.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 170 countries worldwide, including over 100 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada