Hard Rock Statement on Turfway Park

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock's Turfway Park project, that was recently presented to members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, is a rewarding project, not only for Florence, but for all thoroughbred racing in Kentucky. We've heard of another company trying to take over the existing race dates, however, we are focused on bringing our world-class entertainment to Northern Kentucky, as well as working hard to keep those dates at our venue, which were submitted by the JACK team on July 30, 2019 to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

With venues in 74 countries, Hard Rock is a world-renowned entertainment company with proven success in restaurants, horse racing, hotels and casinos. In Phase One, we will invest significant dollars to provide a first-class facility for horse racing and we're excited to add historical horse racing machines, which will significantly increase purses and provide an improved horse racing experience in Northern Kentucky.

About Hard Rock

With venues in 74 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

