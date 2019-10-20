Hard Rock Statement Regarding Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans Crane Demolition

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During this difficult time of loss, our attention remains on those who have suffered and are suffering in New Orleans. For the sake of transparency, we want to clarify our role in the crane demolition.

We were contacted Friday afternoon to provide urgently needed financial support for the safe removal of the two cranes. We immediately authorized the funds from an escrow account to allow the Kailas Companies to fulfill its obligation.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

