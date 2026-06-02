HARD ROCK WORKERS IN VIRGINIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

221 Casino Dealers Join Local 519 for Strong Union Representation

BRISTOL, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 221 table games dealers and dual rates at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol have voted to join Teamsters Local 519. They're seeking a fair first contract that includes higher wages, improved benefits, and a strong voice on the job.

"Dealers and dual rates are the backbone of the gaming floor, and when they stand together, they have the power to win real improvements on the job," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "It was the best decision to choose the Teamsters, and we're proud to support them as they move forward in securing a fair first contract."

The dealers are responsible for operating table games such as blackjack, roulette, and poker. They manage the games, handle chips and payouts, and ensure games are conducted fairly and efficiently.

"It was a team effort from start to finish, and we had the best team to fight for representation, including our organizer, Marty Hinch," said Wes Trotterchaud, President of Local 519. "At the drop of a hat we were ready to support this group in their effort to join the Teamsters. Their determination carried over, and they're going to reap the benefits."

"Choosing to join the Teamsters was about securing respect, stability, and a voice on the casino floor," said Anthony Keen, a table games dealer/dual rate and proud new member of Local 519. "We're ready to negotiate a contract that reflects the hard work we do every day."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent nearly 6,000 members at casinos and casino hotels.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters