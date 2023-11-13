Hard seltzer market to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026 | North America is estimated to contribute 62% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Nov, 2023, 21:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard seltzer market size is expected to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 62% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the growth of the hard seltzer market in North America. An increasing number of product launches by major suppliers has increased the awareness and visibility of hard seltzers in the market. Owing to the rising demand for hard seltzer, more and more craft beer makers are entering the market. The region has seen an increase in the number of bars and nightclubs over the past few years. This will further increase the demand for hard seltzer in the region. Thus, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American hard seltzer market during the forecast period. Growing demand from millennials is notably driving the hard seltzer market. However, factors such as campaigns against alcohol consumption may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The off-trade segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The leading off-trade distribution channels for hard seltzer include individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms. These sales channels provide convenience and long operating hours. Additionally, factors such as discounts from attractive shelf displays and an enhanced shopping experience are driving consumers to purchase hard seltzer in supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the global spread of the Internet is expected to facilitate online sales of various types of alcoholic beverages, including hard shelter, impeding the growth of the off-trade segment during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report.

Company Insights 
The hard seltzer market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Future Proof Brands LLC, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC, Heineken NV, Kona Gold Beverage Inc., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Nude Beverages, Retail Services & Systems Inc., San Juan Seltzer Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

View Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The US alcoholic beverages market size is projected to increase by USD 52.82 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2022 and 2027.

The Cognac Market size is projected to increase by USD 897.31 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% between 2022 and 2027.

Table of Contents 

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Commercial Drones Market size to grow by USD 44.85 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the commercial drone market growth - Technavio

Commercial Drones Market size to grow by USD 44.85 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the commercial drone market growth - Technavio

The commercial drone market size is estimated to grow by USD 44.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.97%. North America is estimated ...
3D Cell Culture Market to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, cancer and stem cell research segment of the market growth - Technavio

3D Cell Culture Market to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, cancer and stem cell research segment of the market growth - Technavio

The 3D cell culture market size is expected to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the momentum of the market will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.