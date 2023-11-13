Hard seltzer market to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026 | North America is estimated to contribute 62% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard seltzer market size is expected to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 62% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the growth of the hard seltzer market in North America. An increasing number of product launches by major suppliers has increased the awareness and visibility of hard seltzers in the market. Owing to the rising demand for hard seltzer, more and more craft beer makers are entering the market. The region has seen an increase in the number of bars and nightclubs over the past few years. This will further increase the demand for hard seltzer in the region. Thus, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American hard seltzer market during the forecast period. Growing demand from millennials is notably driving the hard seltzer market. However, factors such as campaigns against alcohol consumption may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The off-trade segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The leading off-trade distribution channels for hard seltzer include individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms. These sales channels provide convenience and long operating hours. Additionally, factors such as discounts from attractive shelf displays and an enhanced shopping experience are driving consumers to purchase hard seltzer in supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the global spread of the Internet is expected to facilitate online sales of various types of alcoholic beverages, including hard shelter, impeding the growth of the off-trade segment during the forecast period.

The hard seltzer market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Future Proof Brands LLC, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC, Heineken NV, Kona Gold Beverage Inc., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Nude Beverages, Retail Services & Systems Inc., San Juan Seltzer Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

