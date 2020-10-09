DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the hard seltzer industry "Hard Seltzer's Popularity has Soared in Recent Years, in 2019 the Volume More Than Tripled"

Coca-Cola is partnering with Molson Coors for the US launch of its first hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand. The launch of the hard seltzer will be Coca-Cola's first venture into the US alcoholic drinks market since it sold its Wine Spectrum business in 1983. Hard seltzer's popularity has soared in recent years due to its position as a low-calorie alternative to other flavored alcoholic beverages. In 2019 hard seltzer's volume more than tripled which has helped to reverse the trend of declining global alcohol consumption.



The US launch is planned for 2021 and will help Coca-Cola expand its market for alcoholic beverages beyond Latin America and Japan. The Topo Chico brand of sparkling mineral water is already well known in certain US markets and Coca-Cola has been focused on expanding its distribution since it acquired the brand in 2017 from Arca Continental. For Molson Coors which already features two hard seltzer brands in its portfolio, the launch represents an opportunity to move further beyond beer amid falling consumption.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Hard Seltzer's Popularity has Soared in Recent Years, in 2019 the Volume More Than Tripled"

