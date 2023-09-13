Hardee's Introduces New Nashville Hot Chicken to the Menu

News provided by

Hardee's

13 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

My Rewards members receive app-exclusive offers and benefits 

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's® is turning up the heat, and welcoming a new Nashville Hot Chicken to the menu beginning September 13. It will be joining Hardee's iconic Hand-Breaded Chicken platform to include kicked-up versions of Hardee's favorites like Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit at participating locations.

Continue Reading

"At Hardee's, we're all about offering the homestyle foods our guests crave. We're expanding our famous chicken lineup with just the right amount of spice," said Mallory Jones, Director of Brand Marketing for Hardee's. "The flavors speak for themselves. While there's a nod to our Tennessee headquarters, we know guests across the country will love this new flavor."

The menu items arrive on September 13 and will be available both in store and in the Hardee's App, where My Rewards members can redeem an in-app only offer for BOGO for $2 hand-breaded chicken sandwiches (regular, BLT or Nashville Hot)*. The Nashville Hot Chicken platform will be a permanent fixture on the Hardee's menu.

Please visit www.hardees.com for more information.

*My Rewards members only for a limited time at participating Hardee's restaurants. Tax not included. Limit one per week. See app for terms. 

About Hardee's
Hardee's, owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. based in Franklin, Tennessee, known for premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 60 years, Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and homestyle comfort food. Hardee's Restaurants LLC has over 1,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 31 states. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants 
CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, Restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 39 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE Hardee's

