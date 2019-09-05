Harder LLP: President Trump Prevails in Lawsuit Filed by Alva Johnson

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After business hours on September 4, 2019, Alva Johnson filed a notice with the U.S. District Court in Tampa, Florida stating that she would not continue her lawsuit against President Donald J. Trump and his reelection campaign, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (the "Campaign"). Johnson sued for battery against the President, but a video taken at the time of the incident in question fully vindicated the President—showing clearly that no battery had occurred and, instead, he treated her professionally and with utmost respect. U.S District Judge William Jung dismissed Johnson's battery claim on June 14, 2019, but allowed her the opportunity to refile it if she wished. Johnson sued the Campaign for race and gender discrimination, but the evidence showed there was no discrimination whatsoever against Johnson or any other employee. Judge Jung also dismissed Johnson's discrimination claims against the Campaign on June 14, 2019, but allowed Johnson to re-file the claims if she wished. In her court filing after hours on September 4, 2019, Johnson made clear that she would not re-file her claims and, instead, was discontinuing all of her claims against both the President and his Campaign.

"Ms. Johnson's court filing last night, giving up the case, represents total victory for President Trump, and fully vindicates him of Johnson's false accusations," said Charles J. Harder, President Trump's lead attorney in the case. "Ms. Johnson's filing last night also fully vindicates the Trump Campaign, and verifies that the Trump Campaign fully complied with all applicable laws as to Ms. Johnson and all of its other employees," continued Mr. Harder.

Johnson signed an NDA with the campaign in 2016 when she was hired. Her statements in court and also outside of court regarding the President and his Campaign constitute numerous breaches of her NDA. "The President and Campaign are weighing their legal options against Ms. Johnson at this time, and have demanded that she reimburse them for the attorneys' fees and costs they incurred in her failed lawsuit," stated Mr. Harder. "Just as the President defeated the Stormy Daniels' lawsuit and obtained an order requiring her to pay his legal fees, so too should Alva Johnson reimburse the President's legal fees and costs incurred here."

