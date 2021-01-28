HardFunded.com Real Estate Investment Marketplace Now Connects Borrowers and Lenders in All Fifty States

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --- HardFunded.com announced that its lending marketplace now connects private investors with borrowers in all fifty States. The hard money and private investment marketplace includes some of the largest and most active lenders in the industry. HardFunded.com offers over twenty lending programs through multiple nationwide funding sources, uniting the highly fragmented private investment and hard money lending industries.

Hard Money & Private Investment Loans

According to Mike Sarrage, CEO of HardFunded.com, "By bringing multiple leading lenders to a single platform, we are better able to match the needs of borrowers and lenders. Borrowers are introduced to the lenders who are most likely to approve their loans. Lenders are likewise matched with borrowers that better fit their lending requirements."

The company also announced a new loan program that finances up to 90% of new construction costs, up to 90% of fix-and-flip loans, and up to 100% of rehab loans. Additional loan programs on the platform include foreign nationals' mortgages, commercial loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, no-income-verification mortgages, fix-to-rent loans, and fix-and-flip loans.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant but temporary drop in loan requests starting in March and April of 2020. However, recent data shows that the hard money lending industry is flourishing again. This is partially because, unlike traditional bank lenders, hard money lenders are flexible with lending requirements, such as down payments, credit scores, and income verification.

A loan from a private lender is an asset-based loan secured by real property, such as residential and commercial real estate. The real estate private investment industry has seen tremendous growth over the years since the 2008 financial crisis. The reason for this expansion is primarily due to the strict regulation put on banks and lenders in the mortgage qualification process after the 2008 financial crisis.

For more information visit: https://hardfunded.com

About HardFunded.com

HardFunded.com is a marketplace that connects private investment and hard-money borrowers and lenders. The marketplace offers over 20 lending programs ranging from 12 months to 30 years. We offer commercial loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, construction loans, no income verification mortgages, non-prime and non-qualified (non-QM) mortgages, foreign nationals' mortgages and fix-to-rent loans and fix-and-flip loans.

For more information on our lending programs, please visit: https://www.HardFunded.com

Contact Information:

Mike Pearson

[email protected]

1-413-342-5626

http://hardfunded.com

Related Images

hard-money-private-investment-loans.png

Hard Money & Private Investment Loans

Hard Money & Private Investment Loans

Related Links

Hard Money Lenders & Private Real Estate Investors

SOURCE HardFunded.com, Inc.