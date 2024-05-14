HardHat and ProScore Announce Workforce Compliance Joint Venture

(Using Technology for IRA Workforce Compliance)

HOUSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HardHat Workforce Solutions and ProScore Technologies today announced a joint venture at the RE+ Texas conference. This venture will bring ProScore's workforce compliance technology solution to HardHat's new and existing clients. Now, contractors and subcontractors can easily navigate the Inflation Reduction Act, relying on technology to ensure workforce compliance.

"ProScore is excited to be able to offer our state-of-the-art platform to HardHat clients," said Britt Hager, CEO, ProScore Technologies. "Our revolutionary AI engine leverages machine learning, big data models, and complex algorithms to produce real-time insights and analytics for digital compliance that are optimized for mobile."

"This is a new chapter in HardHat's working relationship with the ProScore team," said Brian Rentch, Director – Renewable Energy Division, HardHat Workforce Solutions. "With the ProScore platform, our clients can successfully navigate the complexities of the Inflation Reduction Act with a turnkey solution, achieving the 15% labor hour requirement on all IRA projects."

The industry benefits of the joint venture include:

IRA Workforce compliance

National DOL Approved Apprenticeship Program

1:1 Ratio management

Prevailing wage verification

Real time reporting

Bankable audit capabilities

The ProScore platform is available today. Visit www.proscore.ai for more information.

About ProScore: ProScore Technologies is a regtech company located in Austin, Texas with the industry leading workforce compliance solution for the Inflation Reduction Act. From project inception to apprentice certification, the ProScore platform is tailored to address the intricate compliance complexities faced when investing in clean energy and energy efficiency.

About HardHat: HardHat Workforce Solutions is a construction staffing company founded in 2002 and based in Greensboro, North Carolina. It serves clients nationwide through sixteen regional offices and a National Accounts and Renewable Energy Division. With nearly 15 years of dedicated renewable energy experience, they focus on being a reliable partner in driving project success, backed by an unwavering commitment to exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.callhardhat.com.

