HardHops Hybrid Craft Cocktails Receives Platinum, Double Gold, Silver and The Innovation Award at The 2019 Spirits International Prestige (SIP) Awards

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HARDHOPS Hybrid Craft Cocktails announced today that HardHops 3Piece Chocolate/Vanilla/Coffee has been awarded Platinum and The Innovation Award, HardHops Liber8ed Lemon Lime was awarded Double Gold and HardHops Cherry Bomb received a Silver at the just concluded 2019 Spirits International Prestige (SIP) Awards in Irvine, CA. The SIP Awards is the only international spirits competition judged specifically by industry outsiders; those who will be making the ultimate votes with their wallets - the consumers.

"Our consumer judges often encounter new products or brands that they want to go back and revisit. There are so many brands introducing products, The Innovation Award is a way for our consumer judges to really honor and highlight brands that are doing something different and unique in the marketplace." – SIP Awards Director of Events, Cher Holmes

About HardHops

HardHops is a new line of cocktails made of kettle brewed hops, white rum (pure sugar cane alcohol), botanicals and all-natural ingredients. Seven flavor varieties have been released since the companies launch of May 2018 and a holiday release is coming 4th quarter of this year. With an ABV between 4.25%-8% all are flavorful, low-calorie, low-carb, and gluten-free and produced in an eco-friendly production facility. HardHops believes in 100% recyclable packaging putting HardHops cocktails in 4-packs of 355-ML 12oz cans.

Spring 2018 Unlocked Hops, Breakout Blueberry and Liber8ted Lemon Lime were the three debut flavors with Cherry Bomb releasing July 4th. Getaway Granny Smith rolled out Fall of 2018 and won a Silver Medal at the 76th Wine and Spirits Wholesales of America (WSWA). 3Piece was a holiday 2018 release.

Frickin Prickly Pear made its entrance on Memorial Day 2019 and Minter Wonderland is slated for the 4th quarter.

"We craft crisp, refreshing, innovative cocktails for mindful drinkers who don't want to be weighed down by calories and carbs. White rum base alcohol mixed with kettle brewed hops makes for our foundation of flavor. Each cocktail is made with different hop varieties to support aromatic and naturally balanced flavor notes. We are laid-back and delicious for all folks." – Erik Kania, Owner, Master Mixologist

