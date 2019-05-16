Hardin Named AACD Accredited Fellow Member

MADISON, Wis., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tara Hardin, DDS, has been named an Accredited Fellow in the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). The purpose of Fellowship is to provide the highest level of achievement for members in accordance with the AACD's mission of education and excellence.

Dr. Hardin has been a member of the AACD since 2002 and achieved Accredited Member status in 2014. She graduated from Furman University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1996, then attended The Ohio State University where she received her DDS in 2000. Dr. Hardin is a Fellow of The Academy of General Dentistry, a member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, Cincinnati Dental Society and several sleep organizations. She devotes countless hours of continuing education on facial esthetics, cosmetic dentistry, smile design, TMJ therapy and sleep apnea.

"Dr. Hardin's commitment to responsible esthetics and cosmetic dentistry is undeniable with his most recent achievement as an AACD Accredited Fellow," said AACD Fellowship Chair Bradley J. Olson, DDS, FAACD. "Our Accredited Fellow members must complete one of the most rigorous, yet life-changing journeys of their career — and of their lives."

Hardin was honored for this achievement at the 35th Annual AACD Scientific Session in San Diego on April 27, 2019.

About the AACD

The AACD is the world's largest non-profit member organization dedicated to advancing excellence in comprehensive oral care that combines art and science to optimally improve dental health, esthetics and function. Comprised of more than 5,000 cosmetic dental professionals in 80 countries worldwide, the AACD fulfills its mission by offering superior educational opportunities, promoting and supporting a respected Accreditation credential, serving as a user-friendly and inviting forum for the creative exchange of knowledge and ideas, and providing accurate and useful information to the public and the profession.

