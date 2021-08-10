Hardinge Announces Talent 42/51 - Made In The USA - And Enhanced XR1000 Milling Solution At PMTS 2021

CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardinge Inc., a leading international provider of advanced metal-cutting and material-cutting tool solutions and accessories, today announced the introduction of the newly upgraded Hardinge® TALENT 42/51 multi-tasking CNC lathe, now proudly Made in the USA, with US and Global Components. Designed to work with a number of different types of workholding systems, the new TALENT 42/51 provides machine shops with a highly versatile turning center, complete with new Fanuc 0i-F Plus control. In addition, the company will be showcasing an enhanced Bridgeport® XR1000 Vertical Machining Center that features a Fanuc 0i-F Plus 15" touch screen control and a suite of standard features.

"We've been a proud partner of American manufacturing since the 1890's and are excited to have our Talent Series lathes produced under the same roof as our industry leading SUPER-PRECISION® turning centers at Hardinge's Elmira, NY location," said Jeremy Michael, Hardinge's Director of Turning & Milling. "It is through domestic production that Hardinge can provide the quality, flexibility and responsiveness required by our customers to help them succeed in today's competitive manufacturing world."

The new TALENT machine offers an exceptional combination of features for accuracy, flexibility, and durability in a compact design. The unique collet-ready main and sub-spindle design will increase part accuracy and improve surface finish. Other key features include:

Machining Specs: Up to 12 axes, 6 spindle axes and 2 paths; Up to 2 additional loader paths; 4-Axis simultaneous and 3+2 axis machining.

Enhanced Bridgeport® XR1000 Vertical Machining Center

The upgraded XR1000 new features include:

Control and Performance

Fanuc Plus control – 15" Touch Screen with iHMI

AICC with 200 block look ahead

Thermal Compensation

52" x 23.6" Table with 2000 pound part capacity

Spindle

12K Air Oil Direct Drive Spindle

Air Oil Direct Drive Spindle Big Plus CAT 40

Travels (X,Y,Z) 40.16"x 24" x 24"

Structure

15,400 lbs

45mm Ball Screw

Additional Standard Features

Prewired for probe with Renishaw Optical receiver installed

Prewired for 4 th Axis (could shoot to the Forkardt rotary)

Axis (could shoot to the Forkardt rotary) 280 PSI Coolant

105 Gallon Coolant Tank

Central Auto Grease

These new Hardinge products will be on display this week at PMTS 2021 in Cleveland. Ohio. Please visit the Hardinge Inc. stand in Booth 2013. Presented by the Precision Machined Products Association and co-presented by Production Machining, Products Finishing and Modern Machine Shop, the Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) addresses product technology, process innovation and business development in the precision machined parts industry.

To learn more about the newly upgraded TALENT 42/51, please visit:

https://www.hardinge.com/product/turning/talent-series/

To learn more about the new XR1000, please visit:

https://www.hardinge.com/product/milling/xr-1000/



About Hardinge Inc.

Hardinge, Inc. is the trusted global provider of high precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions for critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and advanced workholding accessories. With over 125 years of experience, Hardinge offers the largest variety of metal-cutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. Hardinge's solutions can be found in a broad base of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products, defense, energy, medical, technology, and transportation. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in over 65 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Hardinge, please visit us at https://www.hardinge.com/.

