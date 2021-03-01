Hardinge Expands Senior Management Team To Accelerate Growth Initiatives

BERWYN, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardinge Inc., a leading international provider of advanced metal-cutting and material-cutting tool solutions and accessories, is excited to announce the expansion of its management team, naming Chandra Urs as COO, Tina Mashiko as CFO, Brent Bruggeman as CIO and Stephen Nunn as Vice President of Corporate Development. These new hires will help Hardinge position the company for immediate and long-term growth and improved profitability as it expands its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., accelerates roll-out of customer centric initiatives, diversifies its product portfolio and establishes new revenue streams in the precision tools manufacturing market.

"We welcome Chandra, Tina, Brent and Stephen to the Hardinge family," said Ryan Levenson, Hardinge's co-CEO. "These industry veterans have already had a tremendous impact on the Company which has helped us enhance our customers' experience. Leveraging the transformation we've accomplished in 2020, we expect 2021 to be a year of tremendous progress and acceleration. We're excited to add these talented executives with exceptional business minds to our team and look forward to achieving significant growth in 2021 and in the years to come."



Hardinge's new COO Chandra Urs will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of Hardinge with a focus on identifying and implementing efficiencies across its global manufacturing footprint. Prior to Hardinge, Chandra held leadership roles at leading manufacturing companies including JBT FoodTech, Wolf-Tec and Parker-Hannifin. Chandra holds a M.B.A from University of Michigan, M.S. in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University, and B.S. in Industrial Engineering from University of Mysore.

Tina Mashiko joins as CFO, overseeing Hardinge's global finance organization, accounting, legal, treasury, IT, and corporate matters. Tina has over 20 years' experience building and leading finance teams in global companies with significant operating scale and complexity. Prior to Hardinge, Tina was VP of Finance at Western Digital and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from National University.

As CIO, Brent Bruggeman will be responsible for transforming Hardinge's global information technology organization, applications, and infrastructure. Brent was most recently the CIO of Standard Textile and spent the majority of his career with Deloitte delivering people, process, and technology transformations to Fortune 500 manufacturers. He brings more than 30 years of diversified leadership experience to our organization. He holds a M.B.A. from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a B.S. in industrial engineering from Northwestern University.

Stephen Nunn joins Hardinge as the VP of Corporate Development, responsible for all global M&A activities and will be instrumental in the Company's global growth initiatives. With over 25 years of deep experience in manufacturing, he currently is Principal of Nunn & Associates where he provides M&A advisory services to middle market manufacturing industries. Previously, he held various senior leadership roles at Piovan North America, F.R. Drake Co and Cozzini, Inc. (both divisions of The Middleby Corporation), Ross Industries. Stephen holds a BBA from Virginia Commonwealth University and MBA studies at Regis University.

About Hardinge Inc.

Hardinge, Inc. is the trusted global provider of high precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions for critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and advanced workholding accessories. With over 125 years of experience, Hardinge offers the largest variety of metal-cutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. Hardinge's solutions can be found in a broad base of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products, defense, energy, medical, technology, and transportation. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in over 65 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Hardinge, please visit us at www.hardinge.com.

SOURCE Hardinge Inc.

Related Links

www.hardinge.com

