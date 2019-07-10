Hardinge Introduces New Bridgeport V1320 Milling Solutions

The V1320 is a state of the art Advanced Performance CNC Machining Center at the top of the Hardinge Milling product line, says Michael Marshall, Hardinge's Global Milling Product Manager. "Our machine centers provide not only highly accurate and precision detailed parts in the aerospace and medical industries but also the robustness to handle the demanding day to day operations in the automotive industry."

Bridgeport® V-1320 Vertical Machining Center

The new machine is a fully digital, high-quality machine tool, designed to achieve maximum capacity and performance in the job shop, OEM, aerospace, automotive, energy and other demanding markets. V1320 features include:

Dual Y-axis ballscrews for improved surface quality and roundness accuracy, acceleration, reduced vibration, and increased tool life.

for improved surface quality and roundness accuracy, acceleration, reduced vibration, and increased tool life. Easy and intuitive to use with new Touch screen control - Equipped with a 15" Mitsubishi M80 Color LCD touch screen, users can intuitively control the machine. Pinch to zoom in and out, scroll through screens, move pop-up windows on the screen, or drag with a single finger. The M80 also will come standard with two 32 Gb SD card slots for memory expansion, USB program running, high accuracy modes and super smooth surface software.

- Equipped with a 15" Mitsubishi M80 Color LCD touch screen, users can intuitively control the machine. Pinch to zoom in and out, scroll through screens, move pop-up windows on the screen, or drag with a single finger. The M80 also will come standard with two 32 Gb SD card slots for memory expansion, USB program running, high accuracy modes and super smooth surface software. Provides superior machine accuracy and repeatability with dual ballscrews - the V1320 comes complete with oversized high-class 45mm double nut Ballscrews, fixed and pre-tensioned and large 45mm Linear high-quality linear guideways supported by 6 trucks on the X and Z Axis. Dual 40 mm ballscrews on Y Axis

- the V1320 comes complete with oversized high-class 45mm double nut Ballscrews, fixed and pre-tensioned and large 45mm Linear high-quality linear guideways supported by 6 trucks on the X and Z Axis. Dual 40 mm ballscrews on Y Axis Confident cutting with a powerful spindle motors – The new V1320 has a Big Plus, 40 taper, 12,000-rpm Direct Drive spindle powered by a dual-wound Mitsubishi spindle motor. Quad set of 70mm angular contact bearings and a 60mm rear taper roller bearing provide superior thermal stability, significant radial and axial stiffness and high accuracy as well as 900 kgf tool retention for aggressive cutting applications.

About Hardinge Inc.

Hardinge, Inc. is the trusted global provider of high precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions for critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and advanced workholding accessories. With over 125 years of experience, Hardinge offers the largest variety of metal-cutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. Hardinge's solutions can be found in a broad base of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products, defense, energy, medical, technology, and transportation. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in over 65 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Hardinge, please visit us at www.hardinge.com.

