Hardline Series from OtterBusiness Named a Finalist in Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards

Celebrating 13 years of Innovation by Design, the 2024 honorees include nearly 500 projects, products and businesses that are solving real-world needs for various industries

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBusiness was honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2024 in the Enterprise category. The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the Summer 2024 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 13th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and promising young talent. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

OtterBusiness was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2024 in the Enterprise category.

The OtterBox Hardline Series is a device-integrated iPad case that enhances worker safety and protects valuable technology in hazardous working environments. Prior to this product launch, industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive and others were unable to use certain technologies in a rapidly evolving digital world because of the dangers these posed to health and safety, including increased risk of explosions and other accidents. With protection from drop, electrostatic discharge, chemical resistance, extreme temperature environments and flame-resistance, OtterBox Hardline Series is rigorously tested and certified to deliver enhanced safety on the jobsite.

"Using Hardline Series for iPad, workers are transformed into connected workers that can leverage numerous software applications from their companies, regulatory agencies and third-party partners and developers to increase efficiency and, most importantly, enhance safety utilizing iPad OS technology," said Berkley Fuller, Chief Commercial Officer of OtterBusiness. "We're honored to be named a Finalist for this prestigious award and look forward to continuing to innovate award-winning products with worker safety top of mind."

After years of extensive development and testing, the Hardline Series solution has proven successful in meeting third-party regulatory requirements and is being implemented by top companies in the oil and gas industries. Hardline Series has been evaluated against over 200 mandated regulatory requirements. It is the first to be certified by UL Solutions for the United States and Canada, plus IECEx and ATEX certifications internationally.

"This year's honorees show how essential creativity is to the process of innovation," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's inspiring to see how some of the best minds across industries are using design to shape our world for the better."

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the Summer issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands July 30, 2024.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list. To learn more about the OtterBusiness and the Hardline Series, visit OtterBusiness.com.

About OtterBusiness

OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.

At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBusiness.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

SOURCE OtterBusiness