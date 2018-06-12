HardMoneyHome.com Launches as Most Comprehensive Search Engine for Private Real Estate Borrowers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HardMoneyHome.com is now live as the nation's largest directory of private real estate lenders. The site currently includes over 1,200 loan providers and will soon include all hard money lenders in the United States. It is also the first website that allows borrowers to get extensive information about loan terms, conduct comprehensive research, and review lenders.

The directory is searchable by city and/or state and lists all loan options in the specified area. Within the numerous listings, users can find information on types of loans and loan terms offered by different lenders, rates and fees, property types, and geographic areas covered. Also provided is a star-rating system so users can read reviews and make a more educated decision when selecting a lender. Results also include various statistics about loans issued in the selected area, the number of hard money lenders operating in the area, average interest rates, and typical loan parameters offered. There are even thousands of loan examples provided so borrowers can understand exactly how hard money loans work.

HardMoneyHome.com includes details for both novice and expert borrowers, as well as lenders. Lenders can take advantage of a free listing of their services and will be matched to those looking for the types loans they offer. Lenders are listed on the site by search area and are categorized by loan type, as well as a proprietary relevance and quality ranking. Detailed contact information, an overview of services, and reviews are provided for each lender. The site has proven to be an easy tool for lenders to expand their loan portfolios.

For those seeking information on private real estate loans in general, the website provides state-specific guides for all states throughout the U.S., which include detailed information on foreclosure laws, deficiency judgments, protections for service members, deeds in lieu of foreclosure, high risk mortgage protections, and additional laws pertinent to each state. HardMoneyHome.com also features an always growing index of articles covering topics from real estate investment and house renovations, to protecting yourself financially, and numerous other real estate investment topics.

"We designed the website to cover anything and everything a borrower may need, from understanding how a loan works, to types of loans, all the way through the lending process, to then connecting the borrower with the perfect lender. This not only streamlines the process of obtaining a loan for borrowers, but effectively allows lenders to expand their businesses. Borrowers can choose to either contact lenders directly or they can speak to one of our in-house advisors," explained Ryan Patterson, CEO and Founder of HardMoneyHome.com. Ryan has an extensive background in search engine marketing and technology. He co-founded All Web Leads, which is now the world's largest insurance shopping network. Ryan has also been working as a private real estate lender for more than 12 years and understands the industry needs well.

With thousands of people who are interested in real estate being inspired by media daily, new investors are constantly entering the industry. Shows such as Flip or Flop on HGTV make a career in house flipping look easy, but most don't show the ins and outs of the financial side of the business. There are numerous rules and regulations surrounding these deals and funding is often a primary obstacle for investors. HardMoneyHome.com will be a primary resource for people looking to enter the industry and have a sustainable experience as a house flipper, or any other type of investor in need of real estate capital.

HardMoneyHome.com is keeping up with industry demand by providing a much-needed service and resources, and the company values are based around giving back through volunteering and creating helpful businesses for others. In further support of its values, the company is offering an annual scholarship program for students who have a dedicated interest in volunteerism and entrepreneurship. For more information on the annual scholarship, click here.

In addition to honoring students inspired by entrepreneurship, the overall website goal is to allow real estate investors to find the best lenders available across the country. HardMoneyHome.com plans on keeping up with industry trends, refreshing the lending directory daily and expanding the listings, guides, information and detailed examples for the most optimal user experience.

ABOUT HardMoneyHome.com

