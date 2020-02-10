HardRockCasino.com Launches World’s First Live Slots at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

HardRockCasino.com in partnership with Softweave Ltd. announced today that they are the first in the world to introduce the ground-breaking innovative technology of Live Slots, slot machines located in a private room at Hard Rock Atlantic City available for players to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

"We are excited to introduce an entirely new way to play floor favorites without being there," said Kresimir Spajic, Senior VP of Online Gaming and Sports Betting at Hard Rock International. "With Live Slots, you can control real, physical slot machines located at Hard Rock Atlantic City from anywhere in New Jersey using your PC, Mac, tablet or mobile device. It is a first-of-its-kind experience unavailable anywhere else on the planet."

Slot players can bet and spin Live Slots at HardRockCasino.com using cutting edge technology created by Softweave Ltd. designed exclusively for players to win on some of the most popular land-based slot games that are not available in the virtual world through a traditional online slot experience including Leprecoins, Buffalo, Spitfire Multipliers, Hotter than Blaze and 3x4x4x Double Times Pay.

"The partnership with Hard Rock creates optimal settings for the delivery of the Live Slots product," said Roy Greenbaum, CEO of Softweave Ltd. "Our cutting-edge technology will enable HardRockCasino.com to extend the real gaming experience from the casino floor directly to the players fingertips."

In the Live Slots section of HardRockCasino.com, players will see a row of real slot machines, as if they were walking through Hard Rock Atlantic City. The true-to-life experience means that players can find their lucky slot machine, win big and return to it later if the machine is not occupied.

"We are thrilled to present ground-breaking and innovative technology as real-money, online gaming continues to evolve in New Jersey," said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Similarly, to Live Table Games Dealers, Live Slots enables our players to have one seamless experience to earn Wild Card Rewards including hotel rooms, entertainment and dining at Hard Rock Atlantic City. Bridging the gap to provide a 'Live' experience to our online consumers is something we are not only excited for, but very proud to be the first in the world."

For more information on Live Slots, visit HardRockCasino.com.

About HardRockCasino.com

HardRockCasino.com took the stage in June 2018, invigorating the online casino market in New Jersey with a new kind of energy and a focus on making players feel like rock stars. The site boasts hundreds of online slots and table games, an innovative Wheel of Rock system that awards players for leveling up, and Rock Coins to help players get the type of legendary rewards they actually want.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City :

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,200 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and Howie Mandel's Comedy Club. The hotel and casino also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand's signature full-service Rock Spa® and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel's guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock's signature The Sound of Your Stay® music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24-Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and access to Body Rock® Fitness Center. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Softweave Ltd .

What started out 10 years ago as a company of enthusiasts has since turned into a leading gaming solution provider. With a focus on innovation in our products and services, Softweave always looks to break the envelope of what can and cannot be achieved. As an integration provider we were among the first to develop and launch high quality HTML5 games, live dealer, live poker and our live slots product offers a unique slots content experience. Today we continue to harness our wide experience and expertise in connecting technology and business, offering our one of a kind product and distrusting it globally. For more information about Softweave Ltd. Visit www.softweave.net.

SOURCE HardRockCasino.com

Related Links

http://HardRockCasino.com

