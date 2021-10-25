Hardware Assisted Verification Market to hit $1.5 Bn by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The hardware assisted verification market is expected to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2027, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The growing popularity of automation in the industrial sector has increased the integration of sensor modules, digital control systems, energy management, and other electrical devices. The rising automation level has expanded the complexity of System-on-Chip (SoC) devices and systems. A surge in the demand for smart & power-efficient electronic devices and a rise in the adoption of IoT are aiding the HAV market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has mildly impacted the HAV industry. During the pandemic, various sectors, such as healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, and others, started adopting new & advanced technologies to increase their security. Significant growth is expected in the semiconductor sector over the coming years. Growth is due to the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) where devices are embedded with sensors & software to connect over the Internet. This development is anticipated to support the growth of HAV.

The global telecom industry is witnessing dynamic growth. Increasing government investments in the rollout of 5G technology in North America and Europe will contribute to the rising adoption of HAV in the telecom industry. The U.S. government and telecom operators are expected to invest over USD 250 billion in building 5G technology from 2020 to 2025.

Rapid industrialization in European countries, such as the UK, Germany, and France, will provide ample opportunities for the hardware assisted market. For instance, in March 2020, the European Union invested USD 160 billion to double its chip production by 2030, which will be 20% in the global market. Such initiatives will drive the market for hardware emulation and FPGA prototyping.

Some major findings in the Hardware Assisted Verification (HAV) market report include:

New design architectures & capabilities and simplified usage have eased and facilitated the deployment of hardware assisted verification platforms across all the segments of the semiconductor industry. These platforms enhance the design quality and shorten the verification cycle.

The rapidly developing automotive industry and the emergence of autonomous & connected vehicles are anticipated to create opportunities for the HAV market

The hardware emulation segment is anticipated to display a high growth potential in the market owing to the multiple chipset design support and high operating speeds offered by these platforms. With innovations in technology and the development of smarter electronic devices, high-speed verification platforms are experiencing rapid adoption in the market.

Increasing demand for the integration of advanced electronic devices into vehicles is driving the growth of HAV in the automotive industry. Vehicle manufacturers are adopting hardware emulation platforms for faster and highly accurate verification processes.

The market players active in the HAV market include Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., Blue Pearl Software Inc., EMA Design Automation Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Hardent, Innovative Logic, Real Intent, Inc., Ansys, Inc., and Siemens AG. These market players are emphasizing on product innovations and mergers & acquisitions to expand their global footprints.

