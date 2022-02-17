Hardware Encryption Market size worth $ 324.13 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hardware Encryption Market" By Type (AES, RSA), By Application (Consumer Electronics, IT, Transport), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hardware Encryption Market size was valued at USD 248.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 324.13 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.39% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=217722

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hardware Encryption Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Hardware Encryption Market Overview

As smartphones, laptops, and computers are manufactured in combination with hardware-enabled devices, the supply function has helped in the growth of hardware encryption. Many electronics are mandated to implement encryption to store sensitive data, leading to the growth of consumer electronics applications. The high requirement for data security is a key driving factor for the Hardware Encryption Market. The volume of data breaches is increasing at an exponential pace. It is enabling big companies to adopt the hardware encryption system. The hardware encryption provides access to users only with the correct password and security key.

It offers considerable security to all the data of the company. Also, data breaches will continue to increase in the upcoming years. The complexity of other data security technologies is another crucial driver for the market. There are plenty of high-end technologies that provide security to data. However, they come with complex procedures. The hardware encryption technology comes with easy security deployment. These ease of deployment and high requirements for data security are the drivers that boost demand and revenue for the market. These market drivers will be strengthened during the forecast period.

The demand for data centers is growing as hardware encryption technology improves. The availability of well-established data centers to implement this technology is restricted in certain locations, which is a major market constraint.

Key Developments

· In January 2020, Samsung Electronics launched its latest external storage device, the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch. The new gadget also adds an extra hardware security precaution in the shape of a built-in fingerprint sensor, taking data protection to the next level.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Western Digital, Samsung Electronics, Seagate Technology, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology, Toshiba, Kanguru Solutions, Winmagic, Maxim Integrated Products, Netapp, Gemalto, Thales.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hardware Encryption Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Hardware Encryption Market, By Type

AES



RSA

Hardware Encryption Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics



IT



Transport



Aerospace



Medical



Financial Services



Others

Hardware Encryption Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Multi-access Edge Computing Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things), By Verticals (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Hardware Security Modules Market By Type (LAN-Based HSM/Network-Attached HSM, PCI-e-Based/Embedded Plugins HSM, USB-Based/Portable HSM), By Application (Authentication, Database Encryption, PKI Or Credential Management), By Industry (Retail and Consumer Products, Banking and Financial Services, Government), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Embedded Systems Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Communications, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Biometric Identification Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By End-User (Travel And Immigration, Government, Banking And Finance, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Leading Edge AI Hardware fine tuning response time with bespoke solutions

Visualize Hardware Encryption Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research