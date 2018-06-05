Hardware Security Module Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market: Overview

The hardware security module (HSM) report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 are the forecast years and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period.The study provides a complete perspective on the global hardware security module market's evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



Global expected unit sales (in Mn units) in 2017 and 2026 by product type have also been included in the scope.



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future statusof this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trendsof the market.Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario.



These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global hardware security module market.A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the hardware security modulemarket.



The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of type, application, and industry verticals.The type segment includes local interface, remote interface, smart cards, and USB tokens hardware security modules Based on application, the market is segmented into authentication, database encryption, document signing, secure socket layer (SSL), code signing, PKI/credential management, payment processing, and application level encryption.



In terms of industry verticals, the hardware security module market is segmented into banking and financial institutions, government, technology and communication, industrial and manufacturing, energy and utility, retail and consumer, healthcare and life sciences and others The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global hardware security module market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global hardware security module market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the hardware security module market.The comprehensive hardware security module market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting hardware security module market growth.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the hardware security module market, and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section.



Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in thehardware security module market.This report also provides a comprehensive value chain analysis ofthe hardware security module market. It explains the various participants including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and distribution channel of the value chain operating in the market.



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the hardware security module market,across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global hardware security modules market. Some of the key players profiled in the hardware security modulesmarket include Utimaco GmbH, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Ultra Electronics Group, SWIFT, and Yubico.



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market Segmentation:



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market, by Type

Local Interface

Remote Interface

USB token

Smart Cards



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market, by Application

Authentication

Database Encryption

Document Signing

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

Code Signing

PKI/Credential Management

Payments Processing

Application Level Encryption



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market, by Industry Verticals

BFSI

Government

Technology and Communication

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Retail and Consumer Products

Healthcare & Life sciences

Others (Transportation, Automotive, and Hospitality)



Global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



