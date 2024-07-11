Hardwood Industry Launches New Tool for Architecture and Design Professionals

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real American Hardwood Coalition (RAHC) and the National Hardwood Lumber Association (NHLA), in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, have launched a new website at RealAmericanHardwood.pro. The website was developed to educate architects, interior designers, and construction professionals on the attributes of Real American Hardwood® products, as well as introduce new and innovative hardwood product technologies for the built environment.

Great architecture and design are brought to life with beautiful, natural, and sustainable materials. Learn more at RealAmericanHardwood.pro.

Filled with information on the uses, value, and benefits of the most commonly specified domestic hardwood species, the website also explores new ways for design/build professionals to incorporate hardwood products—such as thermally modified hardwood and cross-laminated timber—into commercial and residential spaces. A sustainability section provides visitors with data—backed by science and research—on the environmental and climate friendly qualities of hardwood products, and how they compare to alternatives, such as vinyl and steel.

Linda Jovanovich, chair of the RAHC, says the new website plays an important role in educating current and future professionals. "As the RAHC works with and educates architects, designers, specifiers, and students, RealAmericanHardwood.pro is a valuable resource to serve those communities. I am looking forward to adding it to our education toolbox and putting it to work alongside our website at RealAmericanHardwood.com, which is designed to inform and inspire consumers and prosumers alike."

"There are many different factors that are important to consider when designing a space for people to gather, while celebrating the Naturally Authentic® beauty and character of Real American Hardwood products," says Dallin Brooks, executive director of the NHLA. "From the visual aesthetics of lumber to the functionality of different species, this new platform will equip all involved in the design/build community with the information they need to create a positive impact on both people within design spaces and on the environment outside by specifying Real American Hardwood flooring, cabinetry, millwork, furniture, and more."

The website also includes a featured projects section, where visitors can read case studies about unique projects and submit their own work for publication.

Visit RealAmericanHardwood.pro to experience the website and learn more.

About the Real American Hardwood Coalition

The Real American Hardwood Coalition inspires a stylish and healthy environment by educating consumers and the design/build community on the many benefits of Real American Hardwood® products—including appearance, durability, lifetime value, healthy home, and sustainability. Visit RealAmericanHardwood.com for more information.

About the National Hardwood Lumber Association

The world's largest and oldest hardwood industry association, NHLA represents more than 700 companies that produce, use, and sell North American hardwood lumber, or provide equipment, supplies, or services to the hardwood industry. It was founded in 1898 to establish a uniform system of grading rules for the measurement and inspection of hardwood lumber. Learn more at NHLA.com.

Media Contact:

Real American Hardwood Coalition

[email protected]

SOURCE Real American Hardwood Coalition