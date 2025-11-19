Hardy Diagnostics Announces Retirement of Founder and CEO Jay Hardy; Christopher Catani Named New President and CEO

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardy Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer of microbiology culture media and diagnostic products for laboratories worldwide, today announced the retirement of its founder and President of 45 years, Jay Hardy, effective October 13, 2025. Following Hardy's retirement, the company's Board of Directors has appointed Christopher Catani as President in addition to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Jay Hardy founded Hardy Diagnostics in 1980 in Santa Barbara, California, with a vision to support clinical and industrial laboratories through high-quality, innovative microbiological products and unparalleled customer service. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a small regional supplier into a nationally recognized employee-owned enterprise with multiple manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network.

"After 45 years of helping lead this wonderful company, I have decided that is time I took a step back to spend more time with my children and grandchildren. More than anything, I want to thank all the Hardy employee owners for their hard work and dedication that has made Hardy Diagnostics what it is today. I know that you will keep moving forward in fulfilling our mission to 'Diagnose and Prevent Disease' while demonstrating our 'Culture of Service' to our customers."

Christopher Catani joined Hardy Diagnostics in 1996 and has held multiple leadership positions, including serving as Chief Executive Officer for the past two years. In his expanded role as President and CEO, Catani will oversee all aspects of the company's operations, strategy, and culture as Hardy Diagnostics continues its mission to advance microbiology and laboratory automation solutions.

"It is a great honor to assume the role of President and CEO of Hardy Diagnostics. I am committed to carrying forward the legacy of excellence and integrity established by Jay Hardy and to leading our company with a steadfast focus on growth, innovation, and long-term success for future generations of employee-owners."

Jay Hardy will continue to serve in an advisory role during the transition to ensure a smooth handover and to support ongoing strategic initiatives.

About Hardy Diagnostics

Contact:

Daniel Ballew

Marketing Manager at Hardy Diagnostics

[email protected]

SOURCE Hardy Diagnostics