Hardy Diagnostics Presents the New Generation of Active Microbial Air Samplers

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum International and Hardy Diagnostics announce the new MULTIFLEX 1+2 active impact microbial air sampler. The MULTIFLEX 1+2 is one of the latest designs from Orum International, of Milan, Italy. The founders of Orum International have over 40 years of experience in producing microbial air samplers for environmental monitoring. Hardy Diagnostics is their exclusive distribution partner in North America.

The new MULTIFLEX 1+2 air sampling instrument offers optimal versatility with unique and efficient sampling options

USP <797> guidelines and cGMP's require volumetric impact air sampling for viable particulates as part of an effective environmental monitoring program. The TRIO.BAS family of active microbial air samplers meets compliance standards.

With a fixed air sampling chamber, plus two independent sampling satellites, the new MULTIFLEX 1+2 air sampling instrument offers optimal versatility with unique and efficient sampling options. It is especially dedicated to facilities required to comply with quality standards and GMP, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other critical cleanroom environments. The instrument is fabricated in AISI316 rated stainless steel and is ideal for use in Isolators and RABS (Restricted Access Barrier Systems). Contact Hardy Diagnostics for more information, 1-800-266-2222.

About Hardy Diagnostics

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA licensed and ISO 13485 certified manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological procedures in both clinical and industrial laboratories. The company manufactures about 2,700 products for the culture and identification of bacteria and fungi from its Santa Maria, California headquarters and a second manufacturing facility in Ohio. Currently over 10,000 laboratories are serviced by Hardy Diagnostics throughout the nation. The company was founded in 1980 by Jay Hardy, a Clinical Laboratory Scientist from Santa Barbara, CA. Today, Hardy Diagnostics, a 100% employee owned company, maintains nine distribution centers throughout the U.S. and exports products to over 80 foreign distributors. The company's mission is to partner with its laboratory customers to prevent and diagnose disease. For more information, visit www.HardyDiagnostics.com.

