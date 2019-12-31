Hardy Diagnostics Unveils Universal Transport Medium Product Line

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Transport Medium (UTM)® is an FDA-cleared collection and transport system suitable for collection, transport, maintenance and long-term freeze storage of clinical specimens containing viruses, chlamydia, mycoplasma and ureaplasma organisms. The transport medium comes in a plastic, screw-cap tube and maintains organism viability for 48 hours at room or refrigerated temperature. UTM® has been tested and validated in full compliance with CLSI M40-A2: Quality Control of Microbiological Transport System Standard. UTM® has been used successfully for Rapid Antigen Testing, DFA, Viral Culture and for Molecular-Based Assays. The unique media formulation includes antibiotics to inhibit bacterial and fungal growth, without affecting viruses, chlamydia, mycoplasma or ureaplasma.

HealthLink Universal Transport Medium UTM by COPAN

HealthLink UTM®, which is distributed by Hardy Diagnostics, was developed and is manufactured by COPAN. COPAN (which stands for Collection and Preservation for Analysis) was founded in 1979 by the late Giorgio Triva in Mantua, Italy. Since its beginning, COPAN has focused on developing technological innovations in preanalytics. COPAN's vertically integrated approach to manufacturing allows complete control over the entire process, allowing consistent production of quality products. Today, COPAN supplies hundreds of millions of bacteriology transport swabs, transfer pipets, calibrated plastic inoculation loops, UTM® viral transport systems and Flocked Swabs worldwide.

"We're incredibly proud to be able to offer the full line of HealthLink UTM® products to our customers," says Christopher Catani, Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing at Hardy. "COPAN is an excellent partner and we expect high demand for these products because of the aggressive flu season predicted by the CDC."

Product Page: https://hardydiagnostics.com/industry_content/universal-transport-medium-2/

About Hardy Diagnostics:

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA-licensed manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological testing with an ISO 13485 certified Quality Management System. The company manufactures over 2,700 products for the culture and identification of bacteria and fungi from its California and Ohio manufacturing facilities. Hardy Diagnostics is headquartered in Santa Maria, California, and services over 10,000 laboratories across the nation. In 2015, the company became 100% employee-owned. The company was founded in 1980 by Jay Hardy, a Clinical Laboratory Scientist from Santa Barbara, California. Hardy Diagnostics exports products to over 80 foreign distributors and maintains nine distribution centers nationwide. Hardy Diagnostics' mission is to produce and distribute the finest products for the detection of microorganisms and partner with its laboratory customers to diagnose and prevent disease. For more information on products and services and a complete profile on the company's history, visit www.HardyDiagnostics.com.

Contact Person: Joel Tefft

Company Name: HARDY DIAGNOSTICS

Address: 1430 West McCoy Lane, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Phone Number: (805) 346-2766, Ext: 5739

Email: tefftj@HardyDiagnostics.com

Related Images

universal-transport-medium.png

Universal Transport Medium

HealthLink Universal Transport Medium UTM by COPAN

Related Links

COPAN UTM and Flocked Swabs for Nasopharyngeal Sample Collection

About Hardy Diagnostics

SOURCE Hardy Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.HardyDiagnostics.com

