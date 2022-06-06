Hareer Decors Brings Authentic Turkish Designs to Homes to Complete Your Space

WHEATON, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkish rugs and decor are some of the most beautiful and intricate in the world. That's why Hareer Interior Decors is dedicated to bringing these authentic pieces to homes to complete your space.

The word "Hareer" is an Arabic term that refers to "silk." That is exactly the brand's aim — to offer high-quality decorative goods of luxury and elegance that are nevertheless accessible to everyone. Turkish decor is famous around the world for its beauty, intricate designs, and the way that it can elevate a space, and are the perfect way to add a touch of luxury to the home. The goal of Hareer Decors is to help its clients create beautiful, unique spaces that reflect their personal styles, offering a wide variety of Turkish rugs and decor, including both traditional and modern pieces.

Hareer's SIVA Collection of Turkish rugs is named after the city of Sivas, Turkey, which is world-renowned for rug making. Featuring intricate palmettes, elegant vine scrolls, and breathtaking colors, each rug in the SIVA Collection is machine-made using superior quality cotton and polyester that will elevate any space.

In addition to rugs, Hareer Interior Decors also offers a variety of other Turkish decor items, including accessories, throws, and pillows. Each of these pieces is the perfect way to add a touch of Turkish culture to your home.

Hareer Decors was formed as a result of a ground-breaking innovation to offer high-quality, beautiful Turkish rugs at an affordable price. After being disappointed by the lack of affordable or appealing Turkish rugs available through large chain retailers, the owners, Mohammed and Afia of Hareer Decors, knew there had to be a better way to provide quality Turkish rugs and decor that was both affordable and didn't skimp on quality.

Hareer Decors strives to share with the world the rich legacy of creating magnificent rugs developed with modern high-tech machines, introducing customers to quality Turkish pieces. Featuring genuinely authentic, eco-friendly, and high-quality rugs, Hareer Decors strives to make living spaces throughout Illinois more classy and delightful. Hareer Decors sources and sells one-of-a-kind vintage and modern rugs at reasonable prices — all while providing outstanding customer service.

Shop authentic Turkish rugs, pillows, and more from Hareer Decors at www.hareerdecors.com today.

