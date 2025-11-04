$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate Merger - MRUS, HSII, PRO, and PBBK

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) related to its sale to GEnmad A/S. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Merus stockholders will receive $97.00 in cash per share.

ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on December 11, 2025.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) related to its sale to a consortium of investors led by Advent International and Corvex Private Equity. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Heidrick shareholders will receive $59.00 per share in cash.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2025

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) related to its sale to Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PROS shareholders will receive $23.25 in cash per share.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 4, 2025.

PB Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: PBBK) related to its sale to Norwood Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PB Bankshares' shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.7850 shares of Norwood common stock or $19.75 in cash for each common share of PB Bankshares they own. The election is subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 80% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Norwood common stock.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 10, 2025.

