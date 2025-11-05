$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate Merger--AL, HNI, SCS, and ODP

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) related to its sale to Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Air Lease shareholders will receive $65.00 per share in cash.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/air-lease-corporation/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) related to its merger with Steelcase, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, HNI shareholders will own approximately 64% of the combined company.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2025

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/hni-corporation/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) related to its sale to HNI Corporation for $7.20 per share in cash and 0.2192 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Steelcase.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2025.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/steelcase-inc/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) related to its sale to an affiliate of Atlas Holdings. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, ODP shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash per share.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2025.

Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/odp-corporation/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC