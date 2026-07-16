Harel Insurance Receives "A" (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harel Insurance Company, a leading Israeli insurer ("Harel Insurance" or "the Company"), announced today that AM Best, a global credit rating agency specializing in insurance companies' ratings, has assigned the Company a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" (Excellent), with a Stable Outlook. Harel Insurance is a key insurance operating entity of Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services ("Harel Group")(TASE: HARL).

This makes Harel the only company in Israel with this rating, the highest currently attained by financial institutions and insurance companies in Israel.

"The ratings reflect Harel's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management." AM Best also noted that Harel Group business profile reflects its leading market position in Israel, as a diversified financial group with insurance, asset management and credit activities, track record of strong profitability and strong financial flexibility.

The AM Best "A" rating adds to Harel's existing "A-" rating from S&P Global Ratings, further reinforcing the international recognition of the Company's financial strength, resilience, and financial stability.

Nir Cohen, CEO of Harel Group said: "The 'A' rating from AM Best, alongside our 'A-' rating from S&P Global Ratings, provides independent validation from two leading international rating agencies of Harel's financial strength, operating performance and strong capital position. These ratings highlight the resilience of our business model and strengthen our positioning among customers, business partners, reinsurers, investors and other stakeholders. Additionally, this rating reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our business model. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to maintaining a strong capital position, delivering outstanding service, and creating long-term value for our policyholders, business partners, and stakeholders."

Founded in 1899, AM Best is the largest global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry and assesses the creditworthiness of over 16,000 insurance companies worldwide. The agency's ratings are widely recognized across the global insurance industry and are used by financial and insurance institutions worldwide to assess insurers' financial strength and creditworthiness.

About Harel Insurance Investments

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. is a leading Israel-based insurance, financial services and asset management group, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: HARL). The company is Israeli largest insurer, engaged in health, life and non-life insurance – through Harel Insurance Company, as well as in asset management – pension funds, provident funds and financial services such as mutual funds, ETFs and portfolio management, and credit activities. With assets under management of about NIS 630 billion (USD 218.5 billion), annual premiums and deposits inflows of NIS 45.7 billion (USD 15.2 billion, 2025) and leading market shares across its business segments, Harel is well positioned to benefit the growing Israeli economy by leveraging its diversified business model, strong capital position, and long-standing expertise to deliver sustainable growth and resilient profitability. With a broad customer base, advanced digital capabilities, and a disciplined investment approach, Harel continues to strengthen its leadership position while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit: https://pr.harel-group.co.il/

Contact:

Lena Schwartz

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

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SOURCE Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.