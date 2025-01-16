Harford Mutual Insurance Group Donates Over $560,000 to Nonprofit and Charitable Organizations in 2024

The largest contributions were presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Harford Family House, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, and United Way of Central Maryland.

In the wake of the extensive devastation caused by Hurricane Helene across the southeastern U.S., Harford Mutual contributed $85,000 to disaster relief efforts. These funds were directed to United Way of Asheville & Buncombe County (NC), United Way of Greenville County (SC), and United Way of the CSRA (GA), reaffirming the company's dedication to supporting the communities we serve.

In addition to Harford Mutual's direct contributions, more than $117,000 in donations were distributed to nonprofits and charitable organizations through the company's HMIG Community Fund managed by the Community Foundation of Harford County. This included capital contributions made to First Fruits Farm, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, the Harford Community College Foundation, and Steppingstone Farm Museum. Funds were also distributed to charitable organizations as part of Harford Mutual's Employee Match Program, as well as donations made to additional nonprofits as part of the company's Flagship Agency Grant Program, which provides $1,000 grants to nonprofits selected by our Flagship agencies.

Harford Mutual employees also demonstrated their commitment to giving back, collectively contributing nearly 800 volunteer hours to various organizations in 2024.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2024 with more than $465 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group