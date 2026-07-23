Harford Mutual Insurance Group Named Ragan CSR Awards Finalist, Earns Two IMCA Awards

BEL AIR, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) has earned national recognition for its corporate social responsibility, employee communications, and recruitment marketing efforts, receiving honors from both Ragan Communications and the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA).

HMIG has been named a finalist for Ragan Communications' 2026 CSR Awards. Harford Mutual is one of six finalists in the Employee Engagement Campaign category for its #HMIGgivesback Employee Engagement Campaign, created to connect, motivate, and empower team members around the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) priorities by making community impact a visible part of everyday culture.

In addition, HMIG's Marketing team earned two Silver Showcase Awards from the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA), which recognizes excellence in innovation and creativity in insurance marketing and communications. The awards honored HMIG's RISE28 Strategic Plan Communications Campaign in the Employee Communications Campaign (Three or More Components) category and its HMIG Intern Recruitment Campaign in the Employee Recruiting Campaign category.

"We're honored to be recognized by both Ragan Communications and IMCA," said Steven D. Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Group. "These honors reflect the spirit of mutuality that guides our organization and our commitment to supporting the communities we serve, engaging our team members, and attracting future insurance professionals."

The two Silver Showcase Awards bring HMIG's total IMCA recognition to 10 awards since 2020, reflecting the continued success of the organization's marketing and communications team.

The winners of Ragan's 2026 CSR Awards will be announced Sept. 30, 2026, in New York City.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2025 with more than $446 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com .

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group