Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Board Reelections Following Annual Meeting

BEL AIR, Md., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) announced the reelection of four board members, approved during the Annual Meeting of Policyholders on May 20, 2026.

The board members reelected were Theodore M. Alexander III, Donald C. Fry, Sandra L. Rich, and Abigail E. Smith. Alexander and Rich were reelected to serve three-year terms. Fry, who currently serves as board chair, and Smith were reelected to serve two-year terms.