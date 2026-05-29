Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Board Reelections Following Annual Meeting

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Harford Mutual Insurance Group

May 29, 2026, 17:32 ET

BEL AIR, Md., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) announced the reelection of four board members, approved during the Annual Meeting of Policyholders on May 20, 2026.

The board members reelected were Theodore M. Alexander III, Donald C. Fry, Sandra L. Rich, and Abigail E. Smith. Alexander and Rich were reelected to serve three-year terms. Fry, who currently serves as board chair, and Smith were reelected to serve two-year terms.

Prior to the Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors approved Rich as chair-elect. Fry's term as board chair is set to end in 2027.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group
Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2025 with more than $446 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group

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