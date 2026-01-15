Harford Mutual Insurance Group Donates Nearly $600,000 to Nonprofit and Charitable Organizations in 2025

BEL AIR, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) is proud to announce it donated nearly $600,000 to more than 90 nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout 2025.

Through its HMIG Gives Back Program, Harford Mutual's direct contributions supported initiatives focused on health and human services, as well as community enrichment. This commitment to philanthropy reflects Harford Mutual's continuous efforts to positively impact the communities it serves.

The largest contributions were presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Harford Family House, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, and United Way of Central Maryland.

In the wake of severe weather events affecting Kentucky, Harford Mutual contributed $20,000 to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund. HMIG also donated $10,000 to the Western Maryland Strong Fund to support regional flood relief efforts.

In addition to Harford Mutual's direct contributions, more than $92,000 in donations were distributed to nonprofits and charitable organizations through the company's HMIG Community Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of Harford County. This included capital contributions made to Anna's House, The Harford Center, and Harford Community College Foundation. Funds were also distributed to charitable organizations as part of HMIG's Employee Match Program, as well as donations made to additional nonprofits as part of the company's Flagship Agency Grant Program, which provides $1,000 grants to nonprofits selected by our Flagship agencies.

Harford Mutual employees also demonstrated their commitment to giving back, collectively contributing nearly 700 volunteer hours to various organizations in 2025.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2025 with more than $446 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

