Hargray Acquires Georgia-based ComSouth and Expands Southeastern Footprint

David Armistead, Senior Vice President for Hargray Communications, said, "On behalf of our more than 550 Hargray colleagues, we are pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of ComSouth and the resulting expansion of our already growing presence in Georgia. Having recently launched our fiber-based services in Macon and Warner Robins, the ComSouth acquisition is a natural fit for Hargray and another step toward becoming the premier communications provider in the southeastern United States. Our purpose is to fuel the growth of southeastern communities like those in middle Georgia with the highest broadband speeds available and superior local service that you cannot get from the massive, nationwide providers. We look forward to enhancing broadband and video services for ComSouth customers over the next year and building upon the great culture of community and customer service exhibited by the Jennings family over the last 105 years."

Elizabeth Jackson, Hargray's Director of Integration, noted that, "Hargray is deeply rooted in a number of Georgia communities, and we look forward to the opportunity to join, serve, and engage local residents and businesses of this beautiful region in the neighborly spirit cultivated by ComSouth. We will deliver the same high quality suite of residential and commercial services and customer support that we are known for in South Carolina and Georgia, including the fastest Internet speeds."

Mansfield Jennings III, Chairman of the Board for ComSouth, added, "My family has owned and operated ComSouth since it was founded by my great-grandfather in 1913. Speaking on behalf of the Jennings family and ComSouth employees, we have worked very hard to establish a legacy as a forward-looking organization dedicated to providing the latest technology to the communities we serve. As we look toward the future of communications and entertainment services, it is our belief that Hargray's larger scale and unique combination of technological expertise and community focus makes them the best possible choice to provide advanced telecommunications services to our communities while maintaining the personal touch that our customers value. During my career with ComSouth, I have always admired and respected Hargray. As we close this transaction, I will do all I can to ensure this acquisition is a success for Hargray, ComSouth, and for our local communities."

Hargray will be investing heavily in ComSouth's network to provide advanced products and services including Gigabit Internet speeds, Wall to Wall Wi-Fi, Stellar Television with access to on-the-go streaming content and thousands of titles on-demand, and telephone service featuring nationwide local calling and additional calling features. Business customers will enjoy enhanced data, voice, and video services including hosted IP/PBX and VoIP service, metro ethernet and symmetrical Internet, and video services customized for various commercial applications.

These service upgrades will occur over the next twelve to eighteen months. As such, ComSouth customers will not immediately experience any change to their existing services. Detailed notifications will be sent to customers to explain changes as and when they occur. Until such time, existing ComSouth customers will continue to receive the same services and should continue to pay their bills as in the past.

ComSouth customers seeking more information about Hargray are encouraged to visit www.hargray.com/about-us/welcome-ComSouth-customers to view recent news and get answers to frequently asked questions or, alternatively, customers may call 800.599.7470 to speak with one of Hargray's customer care specialists.

About Hargray

Founded in 1949, Hargray provides state-of-the-art communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects and events, including the Hargray Caring Coins Foundation which raises money for community organizations by allowing customers to round up their bills. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com.

