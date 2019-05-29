Hargray Expands Into Conyers, GA

SAVANNAH, Ga. and CONYERS, Ga., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargray, a regional communications provider, today announced that it is again expanding its fiber footprint in Georgia. This announcement marks Hargray's start of last-mile fiber construction in Conyers, Georgia which will provide businesses access to advanced and reliable communications services over Hargray's 100% fiber-optic network. This is Hargray's third expansion this year, following its announcement to expand into Covington, Georgia as well as its recent acquisition of Dark Fiber Systems.

Chris McCorkendale, Hargray Fiber's Senior Vice President, said, "Hargray's local focus, including its dedicated local team, fits well with the community-focused mindset of the business and city leaders that have supported our expansion into Conyers, Georgia. Without their support, our significant investment in the community would not be possible. We look forward to becoming a major contributor to the Conyers community and sharing the benefits of future growth in the area."

Hargray was founded 70 years ago in Beaufort County, South Carolina. In addition to Conyers, in recent years Hargray has expanded into Hawkinsville, Hinesville, Lake Oconee, Macon, Perry, Reidsville, Savannah, Statesboro, Valdosta, and Warner Robins, Georgia; as well as Pell City, Alabama, and Jacksonville, Florida. Hargray commemorated its entry into Conyers with a groundbreaking ceremony downtown and has already secured several prominent customers including Honda Conyers and the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce.

Conyers Mayor Vince Evans said, "Hargray thoughtfully selects the cities it serves, and we are honored to be part of that growing list. Today's marketplace requires advanced communications connections and that is exactly what Hargray is making available to Conyers' businesses. We are also proud to have them putting down roots in our town. You can't beat solid business solutions delivered by local customer service."

Fred Boscarino, President and CEO of the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce, added, "We are very excited to have Hargray as a new member of our Chamber and the Conyers-Rockdale community. Hargray has a reputation as an exemplary corporate citizen, participating in community affairs and setting a pace for others to emulate in this respect. We are looking forward to having Hargray as our new Internet provider for our office."

Businesses in Conyers will have the ability to receive a full suite of communication products including Metro-Ethernet and multi-gigabit symmetrical circuits, robust phone services with Hosted Unified Communications, and expansive TV offerings that can be customized for various commercial applications. Construction is underway and service will be available this summer. To learn more about Hargray's expansion into Conyers, please contact Chuck Waters, Senior Market Executive, at 470-725-0847 or visit www.hargray.com/Conyers-Ga.

ABOUT HARGRAY

Founded in 1949, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services over its wholly-owned network. Hargray operates through two primary divisions: Hargray Communications, based in Bluffton, SC, which operates the Company's incumbent networks; and Hargray Fiber, based in Savannah, GA, which operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network in cities throughout the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com.

