Hargray Expands To Warner Robins, Georgia

Chris McCorkendale, Hargray Fiber's Senior Vice President, said, "We are thrilled to continue our expansion in middle Georgia, an area that shares Hargray's goal of fueling community growth through state-of-the art technology and fast and reliable broadband services. Hargray's 100% fiber-optic network enables the fastest broadband speeds available, and those capabilities are an indispensable ingredient to economic development in today's world. In addition, Hargray's local focus, including its dedicated local team, fits well with the community-focused mindset of the businesses and government leaders that have supported our expansion into Warner Robins. Without their support, our significant investment in the community would not be possible. We look forward to becoming a major contributor to the Warner Robins community and sharing the benefits of future growth in the area."

Hargray was founded almost 70 years ago in Beaufort County, South Carolina. In addition to Macon, in recent years Hargray has expanded into Savannah, Hinesville, Statesboro, and Valdosta, Georgia. Hargray commemorated its entry into Warner Robins with a groundbreaking ceremony with leaders at City Hall and has already secured several prominent business customers, including Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants and Wingate by Wyndham.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said, "We are excited to have Hargray in Warner Robins. We are very focused on our rapidly growing economy and recognize that we must have the proper communications infrastructure in order to be successful. It is no different than power and water; our community needs fast and reliable Internet in today's marketplace. With Hargray, things will be better."

Businesses and consumers in Warner Robins will have the ability to receive a full suite of communication products including multi-gigabit symmetrical circuits, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi, cable television, and voice services all delivered over Hargray's 100% fiber-optic network. Construction is underway and service will be available this summer.

To learn more about Hargray's expansion into Warner Robins, please contact Chris Lockhart, Local Manager, at 678-763-1818 or visit www.Hargray.com/WarnerRobins.

About Hargray

Founded in 1949, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hargray-expands-to-warner-robins-georgia-300647546.html

SOURCE Hargray Communications

Related Links

http://www.hargray.com

