Hargray To Acquire Infinity Network Solutions

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargray Communications announced today an agreement to acquire Infinity Network Solutions, Inc., a leading information technology services company with operations in Macon and Covington, Georgia. The transaction expands Hargray's Data Center and Managed Services (DCMS) business and will enhance its already robust suite of communications and IT services for businesses in the Southeast.

"On behalf of our more than 650 colleagues, we are pleased to welcome Infinity Network Solutions into the Hargray family. Our purpose is to fuel the vitality and growth of southeastern communities by making a full-suite of advanced IT and communications services available to businesses of all sizes with superior local service that other providers simply do not deliver," said Hargray Chairman & CEO, Michael Gottdenker.

David Armistead, Senior Vice President of Hargray Communications, noted, "We look forward to building upon the managed IT business started by brothers, Robert Betzel and Brian Betzel by continuing investment into network and product capabilities to support the growing demands for advanced technology. We look forward to continuing to deliver a high-quality suite of managed services along with unparalleled customer support that we are known for in the Southeast, and position our customers for business success."

Under terms of the deal, Infinity's partners, Robert Betzel and Brian Betzel, will assume important roles within the Hargray organization. Robert Betzel will serve as Market Executive for Hargray Fiber's Macon-Warner Robins operation, and Brian Betzel will serve as the integration lead as Infinity merges with Hargray's DCMS business.

Robert Betzel, founder & CEO of Infinity, noted, "After spending nearly 20 years growing Infinity with our team and community, being able to continue to improve and expand into the next 20 years excites us all. Hargray is a perfect partner because they operate each market with local talent, which means we will continue to be neighbors serving neighbors."

Brian Betzel, President of Infinity, added, "By partnering with Hargray, we strengthen Infinity's place as the premier IT services company in the communities we serve while also pursuing a better future for our clients, partners and staff. With this partnership, we are entering a new phase I am confident will prove rewarding for our entire team."

Infinity will maintain its operations in Macon and Covington, and all staff will remain in their current capacity. Clients will continue to receive the highest quality of service, and all agreements, points of contact, and billings will continue uninterrupted.

About Hargray

Founded in 1949, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects, and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com.

About Infinity Network Solutions

Infinity Network Solutions is an information technology services company offering a variety of products and solutions for small to mid-sized businesses and public sector agencies throughout the state of Georgia. The company assists organizations in reaching their maximum potential through best-in-class implementation and management of technology. For more information, please visit www.infinitynetworks.net.

